Budding photographers living in a restored Edinburgh landmark have been capturing their favourite elements of the development they now call home by taking part in a photography competition.

CALA Homes (East) partnered with the BBC’s Great British Photography Challenge joint winner Jackson Moyles to run the photo challenge at its Boroughmuir development.

The three-week long competition saw residents submit a photo each week to showcase the very best of their new homes and the wider development and be in with the chance of winning a dedicated feature on CALA’s website and £150 voucher for nearby Bruntsfield foodie heaven, Montpeliers.

An image by Anna Hadjitofi, capturing the intricate internal walkway of the grade B-listed ex-school building at night was chosen by Jackson as the stand-out image of the whole competition.

Anna, 25, an Edinburgh University Researcher moved into her apartment in 2020 after relocating from London. She said: “I’ve always been into photography and have a keen interest in interiors – but I have never combined the two.

“This competition was so unique and I loved taking part – it allowed me to get creative in inventive new ways while also celebrating my new home.

“The quirky design of Boroughmuir is what attracted me to the development in the first place – CALA has done a great job of retaining the old character of the building while also completely modernising it, and I wanted to capture that in my photos.

“My overall winning image of the inner walkways over the courtyard at night transpired because it’s one of my favourite parts of Boroughmuir. It’s something people can’t really see from the outside and I wanted to capture it at night as the colours and lighting are quite modern and dramatic.

Bringing a wealth of photography expertise, guest judge Moyles not only judged the competition but provided participants with his top tips and tricks for how best to capture the interior and exterior of the development in advance.

The Dunfermline-based photographer, 21, who won the recent BBC show, judged by celebrity photographer Rankin, said of his own visit: “Boroughmuir is such a unique development, with loads of really interesting features and as a result we received some excellent submissions.

“Anna’s entry invoked a really clever use of artificial light and framing. Capturing the internal hallway at night gave it a very futuristic feel compared to what it looks like during the day.

“Working alongside CALA, we pulled together some tutorial videos to help guide residents through each weekly challenge. Despite being an experienced photographer, making these tutorials and shooting my own images of Boroughmuir allowed me to get creative in brand new ways.

“I’m honoured to have judged such an inventive competition where people are able to celebrate their homes in a unique way.”

Nestled in the heart of Bruntsfield, Boroughmuir is a collection of one, two and three bedroom apartments. Most of the homes have elevated ceiling heights, with some up to seven metres, innovative mezzanine levels and carefully retained original features.

Boroughmuir is regarded as one of the Scottish capital’s most prized school buildings, constructed pre-WWI between 1911 and 1914. The Grade B-listed building is the innovative creation of renowned architect John Alexander Carfrae and was notably one of the first in Edinburgh to utilise a steel frame for architecture.

The development’s location in Bruntsfield means it is surrounded by plenty of bars, restaurants, and independent shops, and only a short distance from Haymarket and the greenery of The Meadows.

Each of the apartments comes with lift access, allocated parking with access to electric vehicle charging points, access to a private residents’ courtyard and a ten year NHBC warranty.

Photograph shows Jackson Moyles – the joint winner of the BBC’s Great British Photography Challenge

