New Cala Cup donated for annual sports day
A landowner and the developer who contributed to the creation of a new primary school in terms of their planning permission have been given a VIP tour alongside the project’s principal developer.
Andrew Bain took his first full tour of Letham Mains Primary School alongside Derek Lawson representing Cala Homes (East), which created the 800 home masterplan development all part of a major extension of the market town of Haddington.
Robert Dykes, another previous landowner of the school site, was also represented at the visit – with his son Robbie taking the tour in his place. Between them the landowners gifted the land used for the school build and contributed a seven-figure sum towards the project.
The visit culminated in the awarding of the Cala Cup, a new trophy that will be presented each year at the annual school sports day, to the captain of the house which secures the highest number of points.
The school, which opened in February 2021, became the first in East Lothian to be funded entirely through contributions arising from the development and forms part of the major investment programme to the west of the town.
Bruce Murray, Headteacher at Letham Mains Primary said: “Without the wider development we wouldn’t have this school so it’s been a great opportunity to show Andrew, Robbie and Cala around the school.
“The facilities we have are state of the art and they are providing a motivating and engaging learning environment. We have wonderful pupils and caring staff.
“We were also very grateful to accept the Cala Cup. We hope this marks the beginning of a new tradition and can add further meaning to our school sports days.”
The Letham Mains masterplan has also delivered a civic square and linear park in addition to a multipurpose sports pavilion for the school and surrounding community which is currently being built.
As part of the plans, in the coming months a new road will open, linking Pencaitland Road with West Road.
Andrew Bain said: “To see the land transform into a hub for education is very rewarding. It was a wonderful experience finally being able to see the school up-and-running.”
Robbie Dykes, son of former landowner Robert Dykes, said: “For pupils and teachers to take time out of their day to show us this wonderful school was a great occasion. It was excellent to have seen the enthusiasm of the staff and pupils for their new school. We are delighted to have played a small part in this fantastic project.”
Cala also contributed to a fund which brought an art installation to the civic square, as well as contributing bike and footpath connections between Letham Views and Haddington, which has seen the construction of a number of pedestrian bridges to create safe routes for pupils and other pedestrians in the area.
Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “It has been a privilege to be involved from the initial design to site completion, lasting almost 20 years in duration. A Scheduled Monument, water course and protected species, have influenced the original site design.
“With a dedicated new primary school, and community pitch and changing facilities for the wider community plus footways linking in the heart of Haddington, there is a great deal of value that this development will bring to the wider area. We’re quickly seeing the benefits the community are gaining from Letham Mains.
“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved in Haddington across the school and housing projects. We are always striving to improve communities as well as homes – Letham Mains is a brilliant example of that.”
The Letham residential project is just minutes from the school and is made up of more than 800 new homes, with final homes remaining at Letham Views.
Hogmanay Fireworks getting ready to go.
Titanium Fireworks’ Lynn Wiseman and Shaun Gibson get the fireworks ready to see in the New Year.
