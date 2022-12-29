Employee-owned firm expects increased productivity following expansion

The North Berwick campervan converter has been granted planning permission to expand its workshop next year.

Jerba Campervans will increase its production capacity following a £210,000 investment which will provide new equipment as well as a bespoke spray booth for painting a variety of campervans and leisure vehicles – the first of its kind in Scotland.

The new facility has an estimated floor space of 190m2 – fitting the equivalent of three additional vehicles – and will bring the North Berwick firm’s total complex to 1000m2.

It’s hoped the workshop extension will be completed by the end of April 2023.

Co-founder of Jerba Campervans, Simon Poole, said: “At Jerba, we are always looking for new ways to develop our services and output as demand for our products continue to rise.

“The workshop expansion is the first of many plans to expand our capacity and productivity, and therefore we are ecstatic to have received planning permission for the extension.

“An in-house spray booth will ensure that we have far greater control of our production and will allow us to increase the variety, scale and frequency of paint jobs that we can undertake. There is definitely a market across Scotland for specialist paint spraying in the leisure vehicle sector and we are confident that we will be able to fill that gap.

“Without doubt the last year has been extremely challenging for everyone within the manufacturing sector, and so this is a terrific lift for the company and for our team as a whole as we look forward to a prosperous 2023.”

Jerba Campervans specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans for those passionate about adventure and the outdoors.

Converting Volkswagen T6.1 models, the North Berwick based firm is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a Motorhome Qualified Converter, and is the only firm in Scotland to receive this qualification.

The firm became employee-owned in January 2018 and has seen productivity increase year-on-year, with a commitment to employee well-being, representation, diversity and inclusion at the core of its’ ethos.

With a dedicated and flexible team, the Jerba Campervans family adapts to the needs of its customers, creating a house on wheels with the highest UK level of road safety, ensuring that customers have a safe and stylish ride.

www.jerbacampervans.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...