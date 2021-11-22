Work is well underway on the transformation of a historic building and campus formerly home to the Royal Blind School and Braille Press, into a broad mix of desirable homes.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s popular Newington area, the striking original building dates back to 1874 – and has been left vacant since 2014, when the school relocated to new premises.

Regarded as one of south Edinburgh’s best-known buildings, developer CALA Homes (East) will take it back to former glory – removing extensions and outbuildings to revitalise its surrounds.

The developer, which is building on the success of its award-winning conversion of the nearby former Boroughmuir High School, will refurbish this historic building into a selection of 21 one- and three-bedroom apartments.

A further 27 new-build homes, comprising a mix of three to five bedroom townhouses, will feature within its attractive landscaped grounds, along with the conversion of the former gatehouse into a two-bedroom home.

CALA has confirmed that a sales launch for the development, which it has named Newington Residences, is due for February 2022, with showhomes anticipated to be ready for viewing in spring.

Philip Hogg, Sales Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “We have high expectations that Newington Residences will quickly become one of the city’s prime postcodes.

“There’ll be a great mix of homes likely to appeal to a broad range of discerning buyers looking for high specifications and a great location.

“We believe the attractive renovation at the heart will give the development real character and charm, while preserving a historic local landmark.”

The development, within the Craigmillar Park Conservation area has been carefully designed to respect the surrounding area.

Townhouses will range from 1600 to more than 2700 square feet, with a mix of semi-detached and terraced properties.

The apartments will see the creation of contemporary open-plan homes, maximising the features and ceiling heights of the existing building, whilst delivering contemporary design, high specification and convenience with the addition of lift access to upper floors.

It is planned that the first buyers will move in as early as next summer.

The ambitious development is a continuation in CALA’s recent legacy over the last decade, which has seen it deliver the high-profile refurbishment of Boroughmuir High School and attractive homes and communities at brownfield developments in Leith, Liberton, Ratho, Trinity and the city centre.

The Royal Blind School was founded in 1835 and the original School building was built in 1874. It later relocated to Morningside after its two campuses were merged in 2014. The Scottish Braille Press relocated to Robertson Avenue in March 2018.

For more information on Newington Residences – and to register your interest – visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/newington-residences-edinburgh/

Like this: Like Loading...