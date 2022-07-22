Six site managers from housebuilder Cala Homes’ developments in Edinburgh and the Lothians as well as in Aberdeen have been recognised as some of the best after scooping prestigious ‘Pride in the Job’ quality awards by the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

The accolade, first launched more than four decades ago, is the most highly regarded competition in the housebuilding industry and an esteemed benchmark for exceptional site managers.

More than 8,000 site managers across the UK were assessed this year, with only 443 winners selected, putting Cala’s site managers in the industry’s top five per cent who demonstrate the passion, commitment and leadership to creating homes of exceptional quality.

The winners will now go through to the next stage of the competition, the Seal of Excellence, which will be announced this autumn.

Cala’s winning site managers from across Scotland include:

Six site managers from Cala’s developments in England also scooped the prestigious award.

Kevin Whitaker, Cala Homes’ chief executive, said: “Creating exceptional developments and homes requires the talent and dedication of our site managers, their teams both on site and in our offices, as well as their supporting subcontractor partners.

“Site managers have had to overcome challenges in terms of material shortages and labour supply, which are affecting the whole industry, but our team has remained focused on ensuring the vision for each development is delivered on time, safely and to the highest quality standards for customers.

“Congratulations to all twelve of our successful site managers across the Cala Group. We wish them all the best of luck as the awards progress on to the next stage.”

Judging for the Awards is rigorous, with the current competition beginning in July last year and each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verification have taken place to decide the winners.

