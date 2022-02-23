A selection of four-bedroom townhouses and a three bedroom mews home will be available in the first release at the site of the former Royal Blind School and Braille Press this weekend.

Cala Homes (East) has confirmed that the first release of four bedroom townhouses along with a three bedroom mews home – will be available for interested buyers, with prices ranging from £810,000 to £849,995.

Located in the heart of Newington, the development comprises a modern reimagining of the striking original school building into 21 apartments and a further mix of new build townhouses, a mews home and fully refurbished gate house.

Regarded as one of south Edinburgh’s best-known buildings, the original school building dates back to 1874 and has been vacant since 2014 after pupils were relocated to a new facility.

Cala says its development will take it back to its former glory – removing extensions and outbuildings to revitalise its surrounds.

Philip Hogg, Sales Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “This is a really exciting development for us, in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable postcodes.

“There’ll be a great mix of homes likely to appeal to a broad range of discerning buyers looking for high specification finishes and a tranquil location within easy reach of the city centre and the amenities Edinburgh has to offer.

“We believe the attractive renovation at the heart will give the development real character and charm, while preserving a historic local landmark.”

The development, within the Craigmillar Park conservation area has been designed to respect the surrounding area, with new build homes boasting beautiful sandstone detail in keeping with local architecture and facades of the main building.

Townhouses will range from 1,600 to more than 2,700 square feet, with a mix of semi-detached and terraced properties.

With ceiling heights of up to 3.4 metres and many with views of Edinburgh Castle and the city skyline, the apartments will be modern open-plan homes, maximising the features of the existing building, and delivering contemporary design, high specification and convenience with the addition of lift access to upper floors.

The first buyers will be able to move in from summer 2022, with show homes launching in April.

For more information on Newington Residences – and to register your interest – visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/newington-residences-edinburgh/

Like this: Like Loading...