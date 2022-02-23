Three of the city’s libraries which have been used as test centres will reopen as libraries once more in gradual steps beginning on 31 March according to The City of Edinburgh Council.

The libraries at Oxgangs, Leith and Newington will be returned to their original role as libraries after significant work is carried out to them.

Sighthill Library will remain a testing centre for now. The council points out that there is an alternative just up the road at Wester Hailes, but Leith Library will move to Fort Community Centre temporarily as previously advised and will open in mid-March.

The temporary mobile vehicle library service for Oxgangs will continue two days a week at Oxgangs Bank – every Monday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm and every Thursday from 10am to 4.30pm – until the library reopens fully.

Cllr Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “It’s been a priority for us to have our libraries back up and running again as they are invaluable resources for local communities. There’s so much more to libraries than just borrowing books – they are trusted and much-loved hub buildings which strengthen local communities and are essential for the wellbeing of our citizens. I’m delighted we now have a plan going forward to return them to their communities where they belong.”

Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan, Culture and Communities Vice Convener, said: “No one should underestimate the value of these facilities to local communities, and the understandable demand that there has been to bring them back into use. We’ll do everything we can to bring forward these timescales as far as possible. I really hope reopening these libraries will bring some relief to those who’ve missed them during the pandemic or are still struggling with its effects.”

