Looking ahead to June when they will present a three day festival, LeithLate is now searching for a new producer.

Full details of the position which is open for applications until midnight on 27 February 2022 are online on the LeithLate website.

The role is outlined like this:

As LeithLate Producer, you will lead on programming and delivering a 3-day festival of creative and cultural events that will take place on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of June 2022. The central component of this festival should entail an art crawl around Leith. Core funding is secured and LeithLate is in the process of recruiting a part-time Administrator, whose duties will include offering administrative support to the Producer where availability allows.

Reporting to a voluntary Board of Trustees on a monthly basis, you will be expected to be the primary lead and main organiser of the festival. Independent working and good time management is key to the role, as well as a keen eye for detail and an ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, whilst maintaining high levels of quality and professionalism at all times.

