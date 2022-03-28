A new four-bedroom townhouse on the capital’s enviable waterfront has transformed one man from the west of Wales into a Leith local.

John Evans, stumbled across the Waterfront Plaza development by Cala Homes (East) when out on a walk and decided it was the best location for him to start a new chapter.

John moved to Edinburgh more than 25 years ago and has since fallen in love with Leith and everything it has to offer. He made the move to the highly desired Waterfront Plaza from his previous home in Trinity last year.

The Welshman has grown a close affinity to Leith, starting the charity LeithGives during the first lockdown with the aim of providing support to those in need during the pandemic – through local business, charity and community partnerships.

John said: “I love spending every day in the heart of Leith. I have everything I need around me and wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s so sought after for a reason.

“To now live exactly where I want to live and in the perfect home has been absolutely brilliant. I knew about Waterfront Plaza from my work on the board of the Leith Trust, however I never considered it as a potential home until I stumbled across it on a walk one day.”

In November 2021 John made the switch from a five-bedroom Victorian house in Trinity to one of Waterfront Plaza’s modern four-bedroom townhouses. The townhouses at the development feature an expansive terrace, well designed interiors and Cala’s signature high specification and contemporary style.

One of the bedrooms in the four-bedroom property has been converted by John to a study where he works from home and he is also in the midst of transforming his garden space into a bee-friendly area.

John said: “The home has been so easy to change and adapt to exactly what I am after. It’s been ideal to have my own study whilst the world gets used to hybrid working. I’m also keen to start my own bee-friendly garden and Cala were very helpful with all of that.

“There have been loads of other nice touches from Cala along the way. The team on site have gone above and beyond to help us transition into our new home.”

John has two sons who have also been enjoying their new home. Rhys, 21 works at the local pub, The Malt and Hops when he’s home from university and Bryn, 17, has been making full use of Leith’s transport routes to school and the city centre.

The family of three have been making the most of having Leith’s vibrant food and drink scene on their doorstep too – regularly visiting the range of local bars, cafes and restaurants.

John added: “I’m surrounded by options which makes daily life so much better. As well as great food spots like Café Domenico’s and everything Leith Shore has to offer, I’ve become a keen local of The Malt and Hops which has great music during the Leith Jazz and Blues Festival.

“It is a great feeling to be part of such a thriving, vibrant community.”

Ranging from £305,000 — £540,000, there are still a host of different home types available at Cala’s Waterfront Plaza development for homebuyers seeking both life by the water and the hustle and bustle of the city centre. Fom stylishly designed two and three-bedroom apartments to penthouses and spacious townhouses, Waterfront Plaza has a number of options available for homebuyers seeking a capital life in Leith.

