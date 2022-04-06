The Edinburgh Tool Library, which lends out tools to those who know how to use them and teaches those who want to know, is opening a new centre this weekend.

The affordable homes organisation, Places for People, has supported the Tool Library with their move.

The 50 volunteers involved with the library will move to Urban Eden next to Meadowbank Shopping Centre, opening there on 9 April.

Chris Hellawell, Founder of the Edinburgh Tool Library, explained: “We are delighted to be moving into such prominent premises; so many people pass Urban Eden on foot each day, and we’re hoping that added exposure will encourage them to find out what we’re about.

“We want to get Scotland sharing; far too many people across Edinburgh – in fact across the country as a whole – spend hundreds of pounds on tools that are used briefly and then sit on a shelf gathering dust.

“We’re on a mission to change this, encouraging more sustainable habits. I hope that our new centre will pique the interest of more local people who want to do things differently – saving them time and money in the process.”

The Edinburgh Tool Library, which is a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation, moved from Pilrig, where its membership of 1,100 borrow tools – and bring them back. The membership fee is £30 per annum or £10 for those on lower incomes.

This is the latest move in the partnership between Places for People Scotland which first donated to the Edinburgh Tool Library in 2014. Places for People then launched its #SocialSpace campaign offering commercial space to social enterprises in three areas of the city.

Marcus Hulme, director of Places Impact at Places for People, added: “Last year, we launched a campaign to offer our assets and expertise to help great causes establish and embed themselves within active and growing communities. It helped us establish new partnerships with social enterprises, charities, and volunteer groups – including Edinburgh Tool Library, to whom we offered the space at Urban Eden.

“From our past relationship with them, we knew that Chris and his team shared many of our values in bringing communities together in sustainable ways. I would like to congratulate them on their launch and have every confidence in the success of the centre as it becomes a vital asset for local people.”

Places for People, which creates new homes and communities in Scotland through its Places for People Scotland business, also looked to its supply chain to further help the Edinburgh Tool Library team, enlisting the help of long-term partner Travis Perkins which donated £22,440 to renovate the new centre through its Travis Perkins Community Legacy Fund.

As well as launching the new centre, the Edinburgh Tool Library team will also continue to promote its Tools For Life (TFL) Programme – providing expert advice, practical workshops, and employment support to young trainees from Edinburgh who are facing barriers to employment. Chris concluded: “We now have a prominent location to showcase all our other programmes such as Tools For Life and our volunteer build events that lead to a better living experience for everyone in the area.”

The Edinburgh Tool Library will open at 10am on Saturday 9 April 2022. The centre is located at Urban Eden, Lawrie Reilly Place, Edinburgh EH7 5QJ.

https://edinburghtoollibrary.org.uk

