A recruitment day to promote the range of career opportunities at Edinburgh Airport will be held later this month. The employers who will be included in the recruitment drive will include those who already employ staff at the airport – including Swissport, Menzies, Hampton by Hilton, Sasse, Jet2, JDW, All Bar One, Hudson Grill, Costa, Neroand is being held in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions.

The event will take place at Capital House at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday 19 April, starting at 10,00am and finishing at 1.00pm. People who wish to attend can sign up through Eventbrite.

Gillian Pollock, Director of People and Planning at Edinburgh Airport said: “The recovery of aviation is exciting, and we know people are looking forward to returning to travel but there is no denying that the industry, like many others, is facing a challenging recruitment market.

“We want to be able to demonstrate to people that there are a range of employment options available across the Edinburgh Airport campus, and there is a real opportunity to create a career here – we have many examples of people starting off in one role before moving to others during their time at the airport.

“The recruitment day will offer ourselves and our partners the chance to speak about the possibilities and hopefully encourage people to join us on our recovery journey, and for us to help them on their career journey.”

Like this: Like Loading...