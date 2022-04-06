Following a seven year planning process The Scottish Government has approved the application by Murray Estates to build 1,350 houses with related infrastructure in West Edinburgh, hailed by the developer as “one of the most sustainable new developments in Scotland”.

There will be active travel routes created enabling cycling, wheeling and walking access both to and through the site.

The plans were first submitted in 2015, approved by The City of Edinburgh Council in June 2016 and then called in by Scottish Ministers. The reporter recommended approval of the application in principle in April 2020 but there was one further obstacle as the developer was then asked to enter a Section 75 agreement with the council to review the impacts of the new local development plan on the application. The planning application has now finally been approved with no further conditions.

The £500 million housing development will begin with development of Redheughs Village which includes 1,350 houses of all types and 330 new affordable homes, a new primary school and nursery. There will be a new neighbourhood centre, convenience stores, road improvements and a 40 acre park.

Public transport will be provided by existing bus routes which will be extended, and by Edinburgh Trams at five nearby stops. Trains stopping at Edinburgh Gateway will provide another route to Fife and the city centre.

David Murray

David Murray, managing director of Murray Capital which is the parent company to Murray Estates, and which is wholly owned by the Murray family, said: “We are pleased to have received final approval from the Scottish Government for the first phase of the Garden District after a long and comprehensive planning application process.

“The demand for sustainably-built family homes in close proximity to the capital is acute, and we look forward to commencing the work that will deliver 1,350 much-needed houses, supporting infrastructure and civic amenity.”

Artist impression of the Garden District in West Edinburgh

