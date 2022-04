A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery which happened in Edinburgh on Thursday 31, March, 2022.

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of some coins at Lomond Park, Zetland Place at Stirling Road.

The attempted robbery happened on Primrose Bank Road in Edinburgh.

The 13-year-old boy will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

