The first competition of the year at Craigmillar Park Golf Club has been won by Martin Davies who captured the prestigious Hunter Cup at stake in the annual three-club event.

Despite failing to score at the first of the nine holes Martin went on to notch a highly commendable 23 stableford points. As well as a trophy, presented by ex-captain George Hunter, right, Martin picked up a £30 sweep prize.

He was closely followed by Ian Macdonald on 22 points who won £20 in the sweep.

Several players carded 21 points but Stuart Duncan won on a count-back and won £10 in the sweep.

