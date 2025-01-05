James Penrice, a shining light for Hearts so far this season, fired home in the second-half to earn a thoroughly-deserved but narrow win over high-flying Dundee United at Tannadice in the William Hill Premiership.

The stunning strike followed a ball from young defender Adam Forrester and the former Livingston and Partick Thistle volleyed home.

Hearts dominated the game. In fact, the visitors hit the bar twice in front of 10,000 fans, 1,800 of them from the Capital, and the Men in Maroon were the better team throughout as United, who started the day in third spot in the 12-strong table, struggled.

The visitors, wearing their navy blue, third strip, started well and young Forrester crossed into the box. Musa Drammeh saw his shot held low down, then Liam Boyce, who has linked up well recently with teenage striker, James Wilson, ratted the cross bar with United goalkeeper Jack Walton beaten.

Kevin Holt shot wide for Dundee from a Will Perry long throw, a rare chance for the home side, before Hearts’ defender, Craig Halkett, headed towards goal when in a good position at the back post but his effort failed to break the deadlock.

Jim Goodwin, United’s manager, rang the changes before the break in a bid to spark his men, but it was Blair Spittal who was next to threaten, crashing the ball off the crossbar from 30 yards with Walton beaten from a free-kick.

United, however, continued to disappoint until the late stages when they upped the pressure on the Jambos in a bid to salvage something from the game and they forced Craig Gordon into a late save.

United won 1-0 at Tynecastle earlier in the season so Hearts gained revenge and how the travelling fans celebrated.

Hearts now look forward to a trip to flagging Aberdeen who have failed to win in their last ten games. The 2-0 defeat at Motherwell came with defender Slobodan Rubezic sent off after 43 minutes after an incident also involving Tony Watt near the half-way line.

The three points were welcome for the Jambos but they remain in second bottom spot with 23 points from 22 games. However, they now enjoy an eight-point cushion over bottom club St Johnstone who lost 3-1 in Perth to Dundee.

Kilmarnock are tenth with 24 points after they lost 1-0 at home to resurgent Ross County who now have 25 points, the same as eighth-placed Dundee.

