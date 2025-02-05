Neil Critchley, head coach of Heart of Midlothian FC, dedicated the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month to his staff.

It is the first time that the English-born coach has been nominated since he arrived at Gorgie last October and an unbeaten run of results in January secured the award for the Tynecastle boss.

Critchley said: “I’d like to dedicate this award to all of the staff, not just at The Oriam, but at Tynecastle too, and the players who have performed well.

“It’s a huge collective effort that helps us to perform from game to game and our appreciation goes to everyone who contributes in making this happen.”

Critchley also thanked the club’s loyal fans who continuously back the team, home and away.

The Tynecastle side secured ten out of a possible 12 points during January, with wins over Motherwell, Dundee United and Kilmarnock, along with a 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

And the points haul has lifted the Capital combine into seventh position in the William Hill Premiership table, only one point behind sixth-placed Motherwell.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Hearts have shown an impressive set of results in January.

“Under Neil Critchley’s diligent leadership, Hearts are showing strong resilience against other teams competing for a space in the top division.”

PICTURE: Neil Critchley (in front) with his staff. Picture courtesy of Glen’s

