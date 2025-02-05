That’s the view of Edinburgh-based, Chris Duncan, the team’s head coach, and the One Sports Warehouse logo will now appear on the front of the Scotland women’s team’s shirt.

The ten-year-old, County Durham-based, business has grown from a small local family retailer to a large online store and Duncan said: “As we continue our journey forward towards ambitious goals, the partnership allows us to develop our programme.

“Whilst it is brilliant to have the support on board, what is more important is that we are now aligned with a company who share similar ambitions and values, and have a real desire to help push the sport of hockey forward.”

He added: “The relationship we have built is really pleasing and it will be a moment of pride to have the company displayed on the front of our shirts.”

The backing comes at the start of a huge year for the Scotland women’s team who jet to Chile this month to compete in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup from 23 February to 2 March.

Some of the best hockey nations in the world will be there, including Japan and the USA who played at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Scotland, ranked No 16 in the world, play in Pool B alongside Ireland, ranked No 12, Korea, rated No 15, and New Zealand, ranked No 10.

Scotland then compete in the EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach, Germany, from August 9 to 17 and they are in Pool B alongside Belgium, Spain and England.

Derek Keir, Scottish Hockey’s CEO, said: “Delivering opportunities at the top end of international hockey is a key part of our objectives and, without sponsors, these aspirations wouldn’t be possible.”

Simon Lee, commercial director of the company who trade from Chester-le-Street, said: “We are passionate about supporting the growth of hockey at all levels, and this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to champion the sport and the talented athletes representing Scotland.

“Women’s sport is experiencing an incredible moment of growth and recognition. It’s more important than ever to invest in, and celebrate, the inspirational athletes who compete at the highest level.

“The Scottish Hockey women’s squad is made up of remarkable individuals, doctors, lawyers, dentists, teachers, students, and elite international athletes, who balance their careers with representing their country on the world stage.

“These women are role models, demonstrating resilience, dedication, and excellence both on and off the pitch.”

