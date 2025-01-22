The first ever festival of B Corps and purpose led businesses will be held in Edinburgh this spring.

The event on 4 March 2025 at The Scotsman Hotel will be hosted by B Local Scotland will be held during B Corp Month will bring together top innovative business leaders challenging the way business is done and solving social economic and environmental challenges.

Visitors to the festival can take part in interactive workshops, presentations and have the opportunity to connect to major industry representatives and policymakers.

Author John Blakely will headline the event along with Chris Turner, Co-Founder of the Better Business Act and Executive Director of B Lab UK.

Chris Turner said “We’re delighted to support B Local Scotland in the organisation of what we know will be a fantastic event. This festival will play an important role in shaping the better business landscape in Scotland by bringing together Scottish political and industry stakeholders with innovative B Corps. It is initiatives such as these that are essential to our mission to create an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. John Blakey , Olympic coach, CEO and global authority on trust and purpose-led leadership will set the tone for the day with an inspiring keynote.

, Olympic coach, CEO and global authority on trust and purpose-led leadership will set the tone for the day with an inspiring keynote. Amy Clark , Founder of Tribe Impact Capital LLP on redefining investment for good.

, Founder of Tribe Impact Capital LLP on redefining investment for good. Alan Mahon , Founder of Brewgooder about how he is changing lives, one beer at a time.

, Founder of Brewgooder about how he is changing lives, one beer at a time. Kat Brogan , Managing Director of Mercat Tours who will lead an interactive walking tour of Edinburgh alongside a workshop on purpose in action.

, Managing Director of Mercat Tours who will lead an interactive walking tour of Edinburgh alongside a workshop on purpose in action. Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK will discuss the driving force behind the UK B Corp movement.

Tickets are now on sale with early bird pricing available until 31 January 2025.

Visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/blocalscotland/1498087 to book.

