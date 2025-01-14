Edinburgh Trams report a record-breaking year in figures just released.

In 2024 the transport operator carried 12 million customer journeys as the network continues to build on the successful extension to Newhaven in 2023.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “Last year saw a series of remarkable achievements, not least our busiest ever day when more than 74,000 trips were taken onboard our trams.

“This was part of an astonishing period in June when almost a quarter of a million journeys were recorded during a series of concerts by global superstar Taylor Swift at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

“In August, we registered our busiest month of the year, with 1.2 million journeys taken during the city’s world-renowned festival season.”

The latest annual figures show an increase of almost three million passengers compared to 2023 and 7.3 million more than in 2022, which was the last full year before the first trams from the city to Newhaven operated.

The original line between the airport and the city centre is also busier than ever, which Edinburgh Trams says is due to a strengthening of links between the operator and some city venues.

Over the past year, the company has also won the top accolade in the Most Improved System category at the Global Light Rail Awards, and the title of Tram Operator of the Year at the National Transport Awards.

Lea said: “This sustained growth and award success reflects the commitment of the entire Edinburgh Trams team to delivering the very best service for customers, whether they are visiting the city to enjoy its many sights and attractions or rely on us every day for work or leisure.

“As the network continues to go from strength to strength, we will focus our efforts on further enhancing the customer experience.”

