Capital trio Maisie Maceira, Gabriella Fontenla (both Carlton) and Kirsty McColl (Watsonians) starred as Scotland opened their account with a one wicket win over Nepal at the under-19 women’s cricket world cup in Malaysia.

Maisie took five wickets for just 15 runs as Nepal were bowled out for 73.

However, any hopes of a cruise to victory were soon shattered when the Scots were reduced to 37-6.

Pippa Sproul (Hampshire) hit 35 to steady the ship but it was a last wicket partnership of 16 between Gabriella and Kirsty, one of five survivors from the previous tournament, that got the Scots over the line.

Scotland, who lost their opening match to Australia, now face Bangladesh in their concluding group fixture on Wednesday,

Maisie Maceira

Gabriella Fontenla

Kirsty McColl

Like this: Like Loading...