Under the magnificent chandeliers of Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on George Street, Wine Events Scotland recently hosted another spectacular tasting event showcasing the diverse wines of Portugal.

Having recently returned from Lisbon and with family connections to Porto, this event provided the perfect opportunity to further explore Portugal’s rich viticultural heritage.

A land of perfect conditions

Nestled on Europe’s southwestern coast, Portugal boasts an enviable combination of diverse soils, unique microclimates, and native grape varieties that create perfect conditions for winemaking. Despite being only the 109th largest country by land area, Portugal stands as the:

9th largest vineyard area worldwide

9th largest wine exporter by value

10th largest wine producer globally

Cultural heritage meets modern viticulture

Portugal’s charm lies in its ability to blend old-world tradition with contemporary innovation. From the sun-soaked streets of Lisbon, enjoying 220 days of sunshine annually, to the numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites dotting the landscape, the country’s rich cultural tapestry is reflected in its winemaking tradition dating back to 2000 BC.

The 2024 Wines of Portugal challenge

The excellence of Portuguese wines was recently celebrated at the 2024 Wines of Portugal Challenge, where over 132 international experts evaluated more than 1,300 wines. The competition awarded:

32 Premium Gold medals

95 Gold medals

256 Silver medals

The Douro region dominated with 16 Premium Gold medals, followed by Alentejo (6 medals), and Dao and Lisboa (3 medals each).

Native grape varieties: Portugal’s vinous treasury

With over 250 indigenous grape varieties, Portugal offers wine enthusiasts an unparalleled exploration of unique flavors and characteristics. Notable varieties include:

White Grapes

Alvarinho (known as Albariño in Spain)

Arinto

Fernao Pires

Red Grapes

Baga

Aragonez

Touriga Franca

Touriga Nacional

Terroir and Sustainability

Portugal’s winemaking success stems from its diverse terroir, featuring:

Varied soil compositions including sand and shale

Dual influences from the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean

Multiple microclimates creating distinct growing conditions

In 2022, Portugal implemented the National Reference for Sustainability Certification in the Wine Sector, emphasizing economic, cultural, social, and environmental value creation.

Wine classifications

Portuguese wines fall under several official designations:

Vinho (Table Wine)

Basic table wines that comply with National and European Union regulations.

IG or IGP (Protected Geographical Indication)

Regional wines produced with at least 85% of grapes from the specified region

May be labelled as “Vinho Regional”

Subject to strict control rules

Registered with the European Union

DOC or DOP (Protected Designation of Origin)

Wines with distinct characteristics linked to specific regions

Subject to the strictest quality control measures

Reflects unique terroir characteristics

Registered with the European Union

Culinary harmony

Portuguese wines complement the country’s rich culinary traditions, which vary by region:

Northern regions feature rich, hearty dishes

Southern regions emphasise fresh seafood

The iconic Pasteis de Nata (custard tarts) represents Portugal’s sweet heritage

This diversity in both cuisine and wine reflects Portugal’s commitment to preserving tradition while embracing innovation in the modern wine world.

www.winesofportugal.com

