Under the magnificent chandeliers of Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on George Street, Wine Events Scotland recently hosted another spectacular tasting event showcasing the diverse wines of Portugal.
Having recently returned from Lisbon and with family connections to Porto, this event provided the perfect opportunity to further explore Portugal’s rich viticultural heritage.
A land of perfect conditions
Nestled on Europe’s southwestern coast, Portugal boasts an enviable combination of diverse soils, unique microclimates, and native grape varieties that create perfect conditions for winemaking. Despite being only the 109th largest country by land area, Portugal stands as the:
- 9th largest vineyard area worldwide
- 9th largest wine exporter by value
- 10th largest wine producer globally
Cultural heritage meets modern viticulture
Portugal’s charm lies in its ability to blend old-world tradition with contemporary innovation. From the sun-soaked streets of Lisbon, enjoying 220 days of sunshine annually, to the numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites dotting the landscape, the country’s rich cultural tapestry is reflected in its winemaking tradition dating back to 2000 BC.
The 2024 Wines of Portugal challenge
The excellence of Portuguese wines was recently celebrated at the 2024 Wines of Portugal Challenge, where over 132 international experts evaluated more than 1,300 wines. The competition awarded:
- 32 Premium Gold medals
- 95 Gold medals
- 256 Silver medals
The Douro region dominated with 16 Premium Gold medals, followed by Alentejo (6 medals), and Dao and Lisboa (3 medals each).
Native grape varieties: Portugal’s vinous treasury
With over 250 indigenous grape varieties, Portugal offers wine enthusiasts an unparalleled exploration of unique flavors and characteristics. Notable varieties include:
White Grapes
- Alvarinho (known as Albariño in Spain)
- Arinto
- Fernao Pires
Red Grapes
- Baga
- Aragonez
- Touriga Franca
- Touriga Nacional
Terroir and Sustainability
Portugal’s winemaking success stems from its diverse terroir, featuring:
- Varied soil compositions including sand and shale
- Dual influences from the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean
- Multiple microclimates creating distinct growing conditions
In 2022, Portugal implemented the National Reference for Sustainability Certification in the Wine Sector, emphasizing economic, cultural, social, and environmental value creation.
Wine classifications
Portuguese wines fall under several official designations:
Vinho (Table Wine)
Basic table wines that comply with National and European Union regulations.
IG or IGP (Protected Geographical Indication)
- Regional wines produced with at least 85% of grapes from the specified region
- May be labelled as “Vinho Regional”
- Subject to strict control rules
- Registered with the European Union
DOC or DOP (Protected Designation of Origin)
- Wines with distinct characteristics linked to specific regions
- Subject to the strictest quality control measures
- Reflects unique terroir characteristics
- Registered with the European Union
Culinary harmony
Portuguese wines complement the country’s rich culinary traditions, which vary by region:
- Northern regions feature rich, hearty dishes
- Southern regions emphasise fresh seafood
- The iconic Pasteis de Nata (custard tarts) represents Portugal’s sweet heritage
This diversity in both cuisine and wine reflects Portugal’s commitment to preserving tradition while embracing innovation in the modern wine world.
