A superb second-half performance saw Hibs Women seal a comprehensive 7-1 victory at the Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Emily Kraft’s early opener was cancelled out by Kirsten Reilly’s stabbed effort in the midst of a goalmouth scramble, allowing Hibs to go into half-time on level terms following the early setback.

A rejuvenated Hibs team emerged from the dressing rooms, with an Eilidh Adams brace, an own goal and a hat-trick from substitute striker Kathleen McGovern sealing the three points.

After the final whistle Hibs head coach Grant Scott told Hibs TV: “We’ve got there in the end today.

“Our bit of extra quality in key areas and our good fitness levels saw us through in the end.

“We were disappointed with the first half performance. Everything we asked the team to do, we just didn’t get it done with the maximum outcome.

“Bit sloppy, bit slow, bit sluggish, if I’m being honest.

“At half-time, it was a case of doing the basics better. It was just a quick reset.

“I am delighted with the response, the girls started the second half really fast. They got a couple of goals early and gave us the platform to relax into the game.

“Both girls (Eilidh Adams and Kathleen McGovern )are flying just now.

“They provide the finishing touches and they are both doing it remarkably well.

“The girls behind them, the wide girls and the support from central midfield, create opportunities for them too.

“It’s really difficult to choose between them right now, which I’m sure everyone will appreciate. When you’ve got two strikers of that quality who are hitting the net regularly, my job is very difficult from week-to-week.

“I’m thoroughly delighted with them both. We were desperate to bring Kathleen to the club, she is showing her worth already and she will be frustrated not to be starting. But she is professional. Her impact in the game was commendable.”

Adams added: “Aberdeen obviously scored the first goal, and we responded well to that, and our performance improved across the first half.

“We were told to continue that and build on that and make sure we were doing the basics right.

“In terms of our reaction I think that was really good. That’s something we’ve maybe lacked after going a goal down. We responded really well so it was about being patient, and I think that’s what happened.”

On a personal note, Adams was delighted to continue her goalscoring form across club and country.

Scoring twice against Czechia for Scotland’s Under-23s last week, she was delighted to score her 16th & 17th goals of the season in only her 13th match.

“I thought it wasn’t really coming for me today, but it was nice. It means you don’t really get a break, but you want to be away representing your country. It’s such a proud feeling.

“Getting game time in there has helped. It paid off today.

“The likes of Tegan, we’ve been away together and she’s putting balls into the box consistently, so it’s nice to have that link up.”

