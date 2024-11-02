Last month, I was invited to a fascinating event at the Edinburgh New Town Cook School on Queen Street by my friend and former colleague, Emma. Now working in marketing for Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Emma brought me to the “Farm to Fork Demo”—an eye-opening experience that left me with a new appreciation for locally sourced Scottish meat.

The event featured master butcher, Gordon Newlands, who, alongside a young rising star in the butchery world, 19-year-old Anna Forbes, demonstrated expert butchery skills. Anna, an apprentice butcher from Sheridans Butchers in Banchory and Ballater, impressed the audience with her confident and engaging presence as she worked through her demonstrations.

They were joined by Perthshire beef and sheep farmer, Beth Alexander, who explained QMS’s approach to farming and meat quality, giving us insight into their new marketing campaign for Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

Understanding What’s Behind the Label

QMS’s new campaign, “When You Know, You Know”, is all about helping consumers choose their meat with confidence. The campaign shines a spotlight on the rigorous standards behind the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork which Scottish consumers can purchase. It’s not just about buying meat, but making an informed decision based on quality assurance from farm to plate.

You might have noticed the distinctive blue Saltire and UK GI badge stickers on your meat products in supermarkets but never paid much attention to what they mean. To be honest, I hadn’t either—until now. These badges are part of a 30-year-old assurance scheme that guarantees the meat you’re purchasing was born, reared, and processed in Scotland, under a whole-of-life quality assurance system. This means that when you choose these products you’re not just getting meat, you’re getting a product that upholds world-class standards of animal welfare, sustainability, and quality.

Beth Alexander, who also manages the QMS Monitor Farm Programme, explained how this programme supports Scottish farming. The Monitor Farm Programme brings businesses and communities together, encouraging farmers to collaborate with industry experts and researchers to explore innovative solutions that drive positive change in agriculture. It’s all about ensuring that the quality behind the Scotch labels is upheld at every stage of the supply chain.

Lamb for St. Andrew’s Day Initiative

During dinner, we learned about a brilliant initiative aimed at boosting the profile of Scotch Lamb—Lamb for St. Andrew’s Day. This project was the brainchild of auctioneer George Purves and sheep farmer, Willie Mitchell, developed during the Scottish Enterprise Rural Leadership Programme. Their idea is to make lamb the dish of choice for St Andrew’s Day, much like haggis is for Burns Night or turkey is for Christmas.

QMS has been working in partnership with other stakeholders such as the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), the National Sheep Association (NSA), and NFU Scotland to promote the consumption of Scotch Lamb on this day. One key element of this initiative is the Lamb Bank, which allows farmers to donate lamb or its equivalent value, helping to ensure Scotch Lamb reaches school plates throughout the country.

This movement is about more than just boosting sales. It’s also about making lamb more accessible to children who might not typically get the chance to try it. By encouraging schools to serve lamb on St Andrew’s Day, QMS aims to introduce a nutritious, healthy, and delicious meal to schoolchildren. And it’s not limited to schools—if you’re keen to get involved and cook lamb for St. Andrew’s Day, the QMS website offers a range of easy-to-follow recipes.

Why not try something new, like a Lamb Keema Pie with a Shepherd’s Pie with a spicy, Indian twist, or a classic Lamb Kleftiko, Greek-style slow-cooked lamb with herbs?

Cooking with Confidence

The event concluded with a hands-on cooking masterclass, led by Bethany Ferguson, where we made Air Fryer Chipotle Steak Tacos with Charred Corn and Red Pepper Salsa. Now, I’ll admit, I was excited at the prospect of finally getting to grips with the air fryer that’s been gathering dust in my kitchen. However, much to my surprise, no air fryer was in sight!

Instead, we relied on a traditional gas hob and oven, but the result was still a delicious and simple mid-week supper that anyone could recreate at home.

If you’re interested in trying it out for yourself, the recipe can be found online, and it’s a perfect example of how to cook confidently with high-quality Scotch Beef.

The Takeaway: Buy Better, Buy Local

As I left the evening, the key message was clear: if you want to feel confident about the quality of the meat you’re buying, always look for the “Make It Scotch” labels. The logos for Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork are not just stickers—they are a mark of quality, provenance, and trust. These labels assure you that the meat you’re buying was raised and processed in Scotland to the highest possible standards. It’s a simple but powerful message: When you know, you know.

So, the next time you’re in the supermarket or butchers, take a closer look at the packaging and choose to support Scotland’s farming industry by selecting products that bear the QMS quality assurance logos. Not only will you be enjoying top-quality meat, but you’ll also be contributing to a more sustainable and transparent food supply chain.

makeitscotch.com

