There have been reports of disorder, damage to buses, and attacks on police vehicles with fireworks and bricks in the Hay Avenue area of Niddrie on Halloween.

Police in Edinburgh have advised that roads have all now reopened and police officers remain in the area.

The Fireworks Control Zones (FCZ) which the council put in place comes into effect on 1 November. The measure lasts until 10 November and gives the council power to ban the use of fireworks in four areas of the city – Balerno, Niddrie, Calton Hill and Seafield.

Cllr Cammy Day, Council Leader, said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the mindless violence and disorder taking place in areas across the city tonight, especially during what should have been a night of fun and celebration. This is a time for families and young people to come together and enjoy Halloween in a safe environment, so it’s incomprehensible to me that anyone would choose to cause such disruption, fear and alarm in our communities – particularly with hooligans deliberately targeting buses and police vehicles. I would appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police as soon as possible so they can be dealt with appropriately through the justice system.

“”I’d like to reassure residents that we will continue to work closely with Police Scotland, particularly in the run up to Bonfire Night, and will be meeting again first thing tomorrow morning to discuss next steps.

“”I want to pay tribute to our dedicated emergency services for the fantastic job they do doing to keep us all safe – not only now, but all year round – and to our fantastic bus drivers, who keep the city moving.

“Nobody should face violence at work, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety.”

Lothian reported the disorder and changes to its services on Twitter:

To make a complaint about antisocial behaviour with fireworks

Call Police Scotland on 101 to make a complaint about antisocial behaviour related to fireworks. They will use this information to identify what needs to be looked into. They will also link in with the council’s Family and Household Support Teams in regard to any antisocial behaviour. Contact local teams as below for more information.

South West Team

Call 0131 469 5150

Email southwestFHS@edinburgh.gov.uk

South East Team

Call 0131 529 5123

Email southeastFHS@edinburgh.gov.uk

North West Team

Call 0131 529 5014

Email northwestFHS@edinburgh.gov.uk

North East Team

Call 0131 529 7168

Email northeastFHS@edinburgh.gov.uk

