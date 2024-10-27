Hibs head coach David Gray insists that his team deserved to win today’s Edinburgh derby.

Both sides had chances in an end to end first-half played at the usual 100mph, but the teams left the field at the break with honours even.

Then Mykola Kuharevich gave Hibs the lead just moments after coming on as a substitute, but a late equaliser from teenager James Wilson meant Gray’s men remain bottom of the table.

Speaking after the final whistle Gray said: “It’s mixed emotions again. 99% of the performance was good in terms of us creating the most chances, and we deserved to win the game.

“Their goalkeeper made a few good saves, but he shouldn’t have had the opportunity to make those saves because of the chances we had.

“Unfortunately I’m standing here feeling deflated because we lost a goal again late on in the game.

“For 99% of that game, we defended the box really well, people put their bodies on the line making blocks, but in that moment there’s two or three people not doing their jobs; that’s what makes this result hard to take.”

Conceding late goals has been a thorn in the side of Hibs so far this season, and Gray gave his thoughts on why that’s been such an issue.

“I can stand here and try to make an excuse for it. All you can do is do the work. We knew what our jobs are in those situations.

“We lost the first contact, second contact, and the last at the back post, and again that means it’s one mistake, two mistakes, and us losing a goal.

“There are positives to take from today because I firmly believe we deserved to win the game. We need to build on that. We’ve played better this season and lost games.

“We’ve got a point, and attention quickly turns to Ross County. We know we need to start getting points as quickly as we can.”

