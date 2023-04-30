Scottish Women’s League One promotion and relegation will go to the very last day after a thrilling penultimate Sunday

The Fourth tier of women’s football in Scotland is set for a nail-biting finish, after Gleniffer Thistle leapfrogged Dundee West at the foot of the table by beating them 3-2 in the rain in Paisley.

The win is only Gleniffer’s second win of the season, but puts a point between the two teams heading into the final league matches next Sunday. Gleniffer will travel to Airdrie Ladies, while Dundee West host BSC Glasgow hoping their Paisley rivals drop points. 

In the promotion race, second-placed Falkirk needed to defeat unbeaten league champions FC Edinburgh at home to secure second, but lost 2-0 with a goal by in-form Edinburgh forward Nic Rutherford and another from winger Jayden Simmons in injury time.

Meanwhile, third-placed Westdyke ran amok in the North East, beating Edinburgh Caledonia 6-1 with four goals from the league’s top scorer Kayleigh Traynor and strikes by Chloe Ferries and Bethany Cochrane.

With one remaining promotion slot in play, the results set up a mouth-watering final day decider at the Falkirk Stadium with a point separating the home side and visitors Westdyke.

Elsewhere, around 300 fans watched an entertaining 1-1 draw between St Mirren and Stenhousemuir at the SMiSA, Stenny ruing a missed second half penalty to settle for a point.

In the Championship, Inverness Caledonian Thistle secured fifth position with a 2-1 home victory over Morton, with Dryburgh Athletic falling to a 3-2 defeat at Ayr United. The third tier now splits for three final games with Livingston needing only a point from their home tie with second-placed Renfrew next week to win the title and secure promotion to the SWPL2.

Just three points separate Renfrew Ladies and third-placed Rossvale in the race for a play-off spot with the side who finish seventh in SWPL2. With the Championship expanding to ten teams next season, there will be no relegation to League One. 

Queen of the South became the first side to win a Biffa SWFL regional league as part of the women’s football pyramid, running out 10-0 winners at Nithsdale Wanderers. Holly Ovens scored five as the Dumfries side became SWFL South champions and secured at least a play-off spot for promotion to the national League One next season.

Dunfermline Athletic moved back into the top half of Biffa SWFL East after beating Central Girls 6-2 in Grangemouth. The Pars play Falkirk Development on Wednesday night at East End Park, the first time the women’s team has used the stadium.

Congratulations to Cara McInally (Gleniffer Thistle) for their penalty goal Gleniffer Thistle take on Dundee West in what is a SWF League One relegation game PHOTO Get Harley/ Sportpix
Celebrations all round as the Gleniffer players look to mob coach Billy Hassan after winning the game 3-2 Gleniffer Thistle take on Dundee West in what is a SWF League One relegation game PHOTO Get Harley/Sportpix

