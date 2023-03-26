After seeing off a strong challenge from Westdyke at home, FC Edinburgh are now 22 games unbeaten in Scottish Women’s League One

In the final game before Scotland’s fourth tier splits into top and bottom six, the league leaders had to work hard to rescue a point against the northeast club at Meadowbank after Westdyke had gone 2-0 up with lobbed goals from Bethany Cochrane and Lyndsey Brown. Edinburgh winger Jayden Simmons pulled one back with a solo effort before Edinburgh captain Danielle Forsyth was adjudged to have been impeded in the box, and Emma Mitchell produced a clinical penalty to equalise.

It is the first time since the opening day that the Edinburgh side has dropped points in the league.

Falkirk strengthened their hold on second with a 3-0 victory at Giffnock, while Stenhousemuir and St Mirren both won to secure their top-half status.

Edinburgh Caledonia and Grampian also both won, against Dundee West and BSC Glasgow respectively, to make their rearranged tie next Sunday a decider in which of them will take the remaining top-six slot.

In the Championship, Ayr United beat Renfrew Ladies 2-1 and Inverness Caledonian beat Morton away in as many weeks despite a second-half surge from the home team, with the game finishing 3-2 to the Highlanders.

There were goals from all over the park from Dryburgh Athletic as they beat Hutchison Vale 6-2 in Dundee.

In the late kick off, league leaders Livingston were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Glasgow side Rossvale, meaning that the top three in the Championship all dropped points.

In the regional Biffa SWFL, Harmony Row remained top of West with a 4-1 victory over West Park, while Cumbernauld Colts beat Alloa Athletic 3-0. In North, Stonehaven beat Dryburgh Development 2-1 while league leaders Forfar Farmington beat Dyce 7-0. SWFL East leaders Livingston development beat Musselburgh Windsor 4-0 while in SWFL South Kilwinning beat Flip the Mindset 5-1.

Pictured: Westdyke goalkeeper Ciara Mulligan reaches out to punch the ball clear FC Edinburgh take on Westdyke at their home ground of Meadowbank.PHOTO Sportpix

