Some are born great, some achieve greatness… and then there’s Davie Balfour.

A swashbuckling new pop-packed, romantic and riotous version of Kidnapped, Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventure-classic will be on at the Royal Lyceum Theatre this April.

The new National Theatre of Scotland production is a colourful take on Stevenson’s historical novella about David Balfour who leaves home for the first time and must grow up fast to solve a family mystery and take revenge on an evil assailant.

Jam-packed with 20th century pop music and 18th century romance, performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians, Kidnapped is a colourful coming-of-age story for our times – shot-through with Stevenson’s trademark blend of poetry, humour and heart.

Join Davie as he navigates murderous foes, Jacobite outlaws and the most inept crew of pirates this side of the Atlantic on a journey of eye-opening discovery and treasures untold.

Adapted for the stage by Isobel McArthur with Michael John McCarthy.

Royal Lyceum Theatre

11 April – 22 April

19.30

https://lyceum.org.uk/

