The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
Women’s football – FC Edinburgh now 22 games unbeaten
After seeing off a strong challenge from Westdyke at home, FC Edinburgh are now 22 games unbeaten in Scottish Women’s League One In the final game before Scotland’s fourth tier splits into top and bottom six, the league leaders had to work hard to rescue a point against the northeast club at Meadowbank after Westdyke…
Preview: Kidnapped
Some are born great, some achieve greatness… and then there’s Davie Balfour. A swashbuckling new pop-packed, romantic and riotous version of Kidnapped, Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventure-classic will be on at the Royal Lyceum Theatre this April. The new National Theatre of Scotland production is a colourful take on Stevenson’s historical novella about David Balfour who leaves home…
EAST LOTHIAN: Thousands of hours of care at home needs not met
Shortages in carers have left East Lothian’s most vulnerable residents missing out on thousands of hours of care each week, report reveals. A new report on the state of elderly care provision across the county has revealed gaps of hundreds of hours in home care in each ward. The biggest shortage was in the east,…
New Lidl store set to open at Meadowbank
Plans for the former TK Maxx unit to become twelfth Edinburgh supermarket for the discount retailer Plans to open a new Lidl store at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank retail park have been revealed. The supermarket is set to move into the large unit which was previously occupied by TK Maxx before its sudden closure in February. After mooting…
Preview: The Good, The Bad and The Poultry
Give a man a chicken and he’ll eat for a day, give a chicken a gun and he’ll be the most ‘impeckable’ gunslinger this side of Texas. Mosey on down to a free performance of The Good, The Bad and the Poultry – a fun, silly, chicken western show for cowboys of all ages. The…
Grange and Edinburgh win but Watsonians defeated
Men’s Premiership: Grange 8, Inverleith 2; Watsonians 1, Western Wildcats 5; Edinburgh University 2, Clydedale 1. Grange cruised to a comprehensive 8-2 win over Capital rivals Inverleith at Fettes to stay in pole position in the men’s Premiership after securing a 4-0 lead after the first quarter which they totally dominated. Inverleith, to their credit, fought…
