Jesse Malin’s old mucker Ryan Adams returned to the live circuit which had been cancelled due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Now that the cancellation has been cancelled fans of Adams came out in force for the recent British tour. I asked Little Steven, Bruce Springsteen’s guitarist who arrives in Edinburgh next month with the Boss, what he felt about artists being cancelled.

He replied: “One of my favourite sayings is you must separate the art from the artist I’ve been talking about this my whole life because if you dig deep enough into any artist you are going to find problems, the art is more important than the artist, we need the art and who makes it shouldn’t be relevant because it’s too important, most artists are assholes I know. I am one and I can say this with great confidence (he laughed).

“Are we going to start writing-off Picasso, he was a jerk and what about Beethoven? There’s probably a lot of mediocre artists who were very pleasant guys to get along with but we can’t limit ourselves like that, the art is too precious, rare and essential for us to start cancelling.”

It was with that spirit many fans attended Adams’s recent show in Glasgow, he is currently supporting four vinyl releases which arrived last month. Among them, Romeo & Juliet is one of his finest collections to date. Fans snapped up all four pieces of vinyl, signed posters, badges and stickers showing just how much this singer-songwriter means to people.

Memorable performances of New York, New York and Answering Bell summon fond memories of when he first performed them at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh back in November 2002. A lot of water has passed under the bridge for Adams since supporting his breakthrough album Gold. He mentions his divorce and struggles with alcoholism.

At the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and Pavilion in London, he spoke about the death of his brother Chris at the end of 2017’s Prisoner tour. The recent release of Chris an album dedicated to his older sibling is one of four written and recorded in the space of a year. His set has featured an interesting collection of covers, the L. A based singer and songwriter has enjoyed a long connection with Oasis.

Noel Gallagher joined Adams in Brixton back in April 2002 for a version of Morning Glory and he later toured with the band in America. Earlier this year he released a digital version of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and played three Oasis tracks at the London Palladium including Don’t Look Back In Anger and Wonderwall. The show was a triumph despite fans relentlessly calling out for songs he was unwilling to play. Adams appeared jubilant after pushing an eruption of balloons out his way.

He looks set to return later in the year with his former band The Cardinals including long-time drummer Brad Pemberton.

PHOTO Richard Purden

