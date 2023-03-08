This year’s theme of International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity and Scottish Women’s Football asked the women at the top of the game about their own journey.

Here is what Maggie Wilson Coach at Edinburgh Caledonia had to say:

Q1: How did you get into coaching?

I was injured when I was 24 and wanted to stay in the game/to give something back.

Q2: Do you think a lack of women coaches and managers in the game is a problem?

Not so much as a problem, but it is a disappointment.

Q3: Girls in Scotland can now dream of becoming professional players. What needs to happen for them to dream about being a professional coach?

Firstly, never stop dreaming. In terms of what needs to happen – the attitudes of the professional clubs have to change, or the people who run them, in terms of their evident lack of belief that women can actually make great coaches, whether it be in the male or female leagues.

Q4: Describe your League One campaign this year.

As our league position shows, it has not been our best year. However, I do believe we are the best footballing side in our league. Our team has had many long term injuries to key players. Also a few babies on the way! But credit to all players who have taken part they have given the team 100%. As a coach you cannot ask anymore from your players.

Q5: What are your aims and ambitions for the rest of the season and next?

For the rest of the season, I would like to get maximum points from all remaining games and the team to enjoy the rest of the season. Next season is a while away yet but I wish for the continuing improvement of the team and all our injured players to recover in time for pre-season!

Edinburgh Caledonia manager Maggie Wilson oversees preparations for her side ahead of their derby meeting with FC Edinburgh FC Edinburgh act as hosts to Edinburgh Caledonia for their first game in Scottish Women’s Football’s League One

