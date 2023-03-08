This year’s theme of International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity and Scottish Women’s Football asked the women at the top of the game about their own journey.
Here is what Maggie Wilson Coach at Edinburgh Caledonia had to say:
Q1: How did you get into coaching?
I was injured when I was 24 and wanted to stay in the game/to give something back.
Q2: Do you think a lack of women coaches and managers in the game is a problem?
Not so much as a problem, but it is a disappointment.
Q3: Girls in Scotland can now dream of becoming professional players. What needs to happen for them to dream about being a professional coach?
Firstly, never stop dreaming. In terms of what needs to happen – the attitudes of the professional clubs have to change, or the people who run them, in terms of their evident lack of belief that women can actually make great coaches, whether it be in the male or female leagues.
Q4: Describe your League One campaign this year.
As our league position shows, it has not been our best year. However, I do believe we are the best footballing side in our league. Our team has had many long term injuries to key players. Also a few babies on the way! But credit to all players who have taken part they have given the team 100%. As a coach you cannot ask anymore from your players.
Q5: What are your aims and ambitions for the rest of the season and next?
For the rest of the season, I would like to get maximum points from all remaining games and the team to enjoy the rest of the season. Next season is a while away yet but I wish for the continuing improvement of the team and all our injured players to recover in time for pre-season!
Household Hardship Fund has helped Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre
The council leader was in Oxgangs on Wednesday to promote the Household Hardship Fund. This is a £2.5 million fund provided by the National Lottery Community Fund and The Scottish Government. The fund is administered by Corra Foundation and it provides small grants for charities and community groups who can then make payments to families…
Continue Reading Household Hardship Fund has helped Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre
Ratho Primary celebrates 40th birthday today
Ratho Primary School opened its doors 40 years ago today. To celebrate there is a week of events and later today there is a whole school showcase with old photos displayed and a video of the whole school dancing together. Each class will present from their classrooms and they are also doing a dance from…
Continue Reading Ratho Primary celebrates 40th birthday today
Haymarket Terrace to close to traffic for seven months
Temporary changes to the road layout at Haymarket will be necessary firstly to divert a gas main to allow for the City Centre West to East link (CCWEL) construction. Other works to create CCWEL at this point mean that Haymarket Terrace will be closed between the junction with Rosebery Crescent and Magdala Crescent until November…
Continue Reading Haymarket Terrace to close to traffic for seven months
Robbie makes it onto the shortlist
Robbie Tolson who set up a social enterprise called Turn the Tables to offer opportunities through the experience of DJing and beat making is on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. After volunteering in a homeless shelter and losing a friend to suicide he began his journey to change lives creating positive futures for people…
The Film Festival will be back in town this August
The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will be back in 2023, despite the charity which ran it going into administration last year. In an announcement released to the press this morning, Screen Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival and EIFF confirmed that the 76th festival will take place from 18 to 23 August 2023. There are no…
Continue Reading The Film Festival will be back in town this August
Scottish Men’s Sheds Association appoint a new trustee
A new board member has been appointed by The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) which is the national support hub in Scotland. The new appointee is Francis Edwards who has worked in health, particularly palliative care, for 30 years and who will also represent Sheds on the islands. And SMSA is looking for more board…
Continue Reading Scottish Men’s Sheds Association appoint a new trustee