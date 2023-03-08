Celtic came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over much-changed Hearts as the Parkhead club celebrated manager Ange Postecoglou’s 100th game in charge.

The cinch Premiership pace-setters were stunned when Josh Ginnelly (pictured by Nigel Duncan) headed home a cross from Andy Halliday after six minutes to provide the visitors with a shock 1-0 lead and they held their slender advantage for a further 19 minutes.

Then, Daizen Maeda slotted to level before two second-half goals sealed the points .

Kyogo Furuhashi fired home on the hour mark and Sead Haksabanovic added a third to secure Celtic’s eighth straight league win with a right foot shot from the edge of the box with six minutes of normal time left.

Hearts remain third with a five-point cushion over Capital rivals Hibs who were beaten 4-1 by Rangers at Easter Road and Jambos manager Robbie Neilson can now focus on Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie with Celtic at Tynecastle (kick-off 12.15).

Hibs, unbeaten in their last five in the league before Wednesday night, also took the lead thanks to a Connor Goldson own goal after eight minutes, but only four minutes after that Rangers were level when skipper James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot.

Antonio Colak netted a double, his first coming after 34 minutes, his first league goal since October, and the second on 58 minutes, with Fashion Sakala scoring after 52 minutes to secure an eighth straight league win.

Hibs now have time to prepare for their next league game at Celtic on March 18.

