Holders Dryburgh Athletic and Women’s League One leaders FC Edinburgh are through to the final of the Championship and League One Cup after a thrilling day of semi-finals in Airdrie.

In the noon kick off, Dryburgh surprised Glasgow side Rossvale with an assured 3-0 victory, a first half double from Megan Robb supplemented by an Alma Codegoni goal in the second half.

At four, a frenetic and fast-paced game saw FC Edinburgh win 4-2 against Championship side Ayr United, with goals from midfielders Danielle Forsyth, Emma Mitchell and Hannah Markley being countered by Ayr United’s Clare Docherty and Jodie Barbour before FC Edinburgh forward Deborah McLeod sealed the victory in the 90th minute.

The final will take place in Alloa on Sunday 11 December.

Megan Robb (Dryburgh Athletic) is flying after her first goal of the game Rossvale take on Dryburgh Athletic at the the Excelsior Stadium in the semi-final of the Scottish Women’s Championship and League One Cup PHOTO Ger Harley Sportpix

Ayr United Ladies v FC Edinburgh, SWF Championship & League One Cup semi-final, Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, Scotland, 13 November 2022 Pictured: Emma Mitchell (FC Edinburgh) slots home to make it 0-2 Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

