Holders Dryburgh Athletic and Women’s League One leaders FC Edinburgh are through to the final of the Championship and League One Cup after a thrilling day of semi-finals in Airdrie.
In the noon kick off, Dryburgh surprised Glasgow side Rossvale with an assured 3-0 victory, a first half double from Megan Robb supplemented by an Alma Codegoni goal in the second half.
At four, a frenetic and fast-paced game saw FC Edinburgh win 4-2 against Championship side Ayr United, with goals from midfielders Danielle Forsyth, Emma Mitchell and Hannah Markley being countered by Ayr United’s Clare Docherty and Jodie Barbour before FC Edinburgh forward Deborah McLeod sealed the victory in the 90th minute.
The final will take place in Alloa on Sunday 11 December.
It’s Christmas now at the Quarter
St James Quarter is all lit up like a Christmas tree after its Christmas Light Switch On event. Representatives from St James Quarter’s charity partners, Cash 4 Kids and Deaf Action pushed the big red button and declared it officially Christmas at The Quarter. Edinburgh Rock Choir sang joyful tunes from the galleria as crowds…
Talk – Hearts & Hibs playing on the Meadows
HIBS and HEARTS – EARLY GAMES ON THE MEADOWS – 24 November at 7pm in Barclay Viewforth Church, EH10 4HN The Friends of The Meadows & Bruntsfield Links present an evening of talks remembering the early history of the two oldest professional clubs in Edinburgh. The two clubs have a fierce rivalry that dates back to their foundation…
Remembrance Sunday event held in Edinburgh
On the Royal Mile on Sunday morning First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, with veterans and military personnel to pay tribute to the fallen. Hundreds gathered near the Stone of Remembrance at The City Chambers to remember all those who have died in conflicts.…
Hadfield praise for Grange despite 3-0 defeat
Sean Hadfield expressed his pleasure at the performance of Grange Edinburgh Ladies despite a 3-0 defeat by Clydesdale Western on a glorious afternoon at Peffermill which was bathed in warm, Autumnal sunshine. Grange’s coach argued that his squad were playing against a side coached by Scotland’s international senior men’s coach, Derek Forsyth, and included Scottish…
Harris top man for Berwick last season
Chris Harris is no stranger to being unbeatable on the night, and the legendary speedway racer, nicknamed Bomber, swept the board at the Berwick Speedway presentation night and son Cruz joined him on stage. The former GP star was named as FTS Bandits’, powered by Keenwood Karpets, Rider of the Year after an online poll,…
Grange hold on to top spot despite draw with students
Premiership: men: Western 8, Clydesdale 2; Uddingston 7, FMGM Monarchs 2; Watsonians 7, Kelburne 2; Inverleith 10, Dunfermline Carnegie 2; Grange 3, Edinburgh University 3; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3, Hillhead 4. Women: Saturday: Western Wildcats 4, Uddingston 0; Inverleith 0, Watsonians 14; Glasgow University 1, Grange Edinburgh Ladies 1; Dundee Wanderers 0, GHK 1; Clydesdale…
