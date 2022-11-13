Holders Dryburgh Athletic and Women’s League One leaders FC Edinburgh are through to the final of the Championship and League One Cup after a thrilling day of semi-finals in Airdrie.

In the noon kick off, Dryburgh surprised Glasgow side Rossvale with an assured 3-0 victory, a first half double from Megan Robb supplemented by an Alma Codegoni goal in the second half.

At four, a frenetic and fast-paced game saw FC Edinburgh win 4-2 against Championship side Ayr United, with goals from midfielders Danielle Forsyth, Emma Mitchell and Hannah Markley being countered by Ayr United’s Clare Docherty and Jodie Barbour before FC Edinburgh forward Deborah McLeod sealed the victory in the 90th minute.

The final will take place in Alloa on Sunday 11 December.

Megan Robb (Dryburgh Athletic) is flying after her first goal of the game Rossvale take on Dryburgh Athletic at the the Excelsior Stadium in the semi-final of the Scottish Women’s Championship and League One Cup PHOTO Ger Harley Sportpix
Ayr United Ladies v FC Edinburgh, SWF Championship & League One Cup semi-final, Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, Scotland, 13 November 2022 Pictured: Emma Mitchell (FC Edinburgh) slots home to make it 0-2 Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

Talk – Hearts & Hibs playing on the Meadows

HIBS  and  HEARTS  – EARLY  GAMES  ON  THE  MEADOWS – 24 November at 7pm  in Barclay Viewforth Church, EH10 4HN The Friends of The Meadows & Bruntsfield Links present an evening of talks  remembering the early history of the two oldest professional clubs in Edinburgh.  The two clubs have a fierce rivalry that dates back to their foundation…

Continue Reading Talk – Hearts & Hibs playing on the Meadows

Hadfield praise for Grange despite 3-0 defeat

Sean Hadfield expressed his pleasure at the performance of Grange Edinburgh Ladies despite a 3-0 defeat by Clydesdale Western on a glorious afternoon at Peffermill which was bathed in warm, Autumnal sunshine. Grange’s coach argued that his squad were playing against a side coached by Scotland’s international senior men’s coach, Derek Forsyth, and included Scottish…

Continue Reading Hadfield praise for Grange despite 3-0 defeat

Grange hold on to top spot despite draw with students

Premiership: men: Western 8, Clydesdale 2; Uddingston 7, FMGM Monarchs 2; Watsonians 7, Kelburne 2; Inverleith 10, Dunfermline Carnegie 2; Grange 3, Edinburgh University 3; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3, Hillhead 4. Women: Saturday: Western Wildcats 4, Uddingston 0; Inverleith 0, Watsonians 14; Glasgow University 1, Grange Edinburgh Ladies 1; Dundee Wanderers 0, GHK 1; Clydesdale…

Continue Reading Grange hold on to top spot despite draw with students

