St James Quarter is all lit up like a Christmas tree after its Christmas Light Switch On event.
Representatives from St James Quarter’s charity partners, Cash 4 Kids and Deaf Action pushed the big red button and declared it officially Christmas at The Quarter.
Edinburgh Rock Choir sang joyful tunes from the galleria as crowds gathered to watch more than 40 glowing sculptures light up with colourful sparkle.
St James Quarter donated more tha £6,000 worth of prizes to Forth One’s Boogie in the Morning ‘Supervan’ campaign, which has raised £100,545 to support children who are disadvantaged by poverty, the rise in living costs and trauma.
The prizes, which included a £500 gift voucher, a 12-month Sky Q TV subscription, dinner for four at Maki & Ramen and a year’s membership at Everyman, were collected during the ‘Christmas Light Switch On’ event ready for the lucky winner to take home.
Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone turn out for the Christmas light switch on last night, it was a true moment of togetherness and community.
“Boogie, Arlene and Marty got the crowds ready for the festive season and we are so proud that St James Quarter was able to support the Supervan campaign this year – it’s been wonderful to see the exceptional amount of funds raised to support those who need it most. We wish all of our guests in Edinburgh and across Scotland a very Merry Christmas for 2022.”
Victoria Hendry, Charity Manager at Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids said: “We have been absolutely delighted with the donations towards our Supervan campaign from St James Quarter and the many retailers. Over £6,000 worth of items and experiences was an absolutely fantastic effort and what better way to celebrate than ending our Supervan journey at The Quarter by having Boogie, Arlene and Marty switching on the Christmas Lights. We are so grateful to be the chosen charity partner alongside Deaf Action and bringing our cause to the forefront at Edinburgh’s most incredible venue.”
