HIBS  and  HEARTS  – EARLY  GAMES  ON  THE  MEADOWS – 24 November at 7pm  in Barclay Viewforth Church, EH10 4HN

The Friends of The Meadows & Bruntsfield Links present an evening of talks  remembering the early history of the two oldest professional clubs in Edinburgh. 

The two clubs have a fierce rivalry that dates back to their foundation in the mid-1870s, making it one of the longest running rivalries in world football. The first match between the clubs was played on the Meadows on Christmas Day 1875. 

Speakers are  Tom Wright, Hibs Club Historian and David Allan of the Hearts FC Museum at Tynecastle.    Tickets are free. More information on the FOMBL website at www.fombl.org.uk

Hadfield praise for Grange despite 3-0 defeat

Sean Hadfield expressed his pleasure at the performance of Grange Edinburgh Ladies despite a 3-0 defeat by Clydesdale Western on a glorious afternoon at Peffermill which was bathed in warm, Autumnal sunshine. Grange’s coach argued that his squad were playing against a side coached by Scotland’s international senior men’s coach, Derek Forsyth, and included Scottish…

