HIBS and HEARTS – EARLY GAMES ON THE MEADOWS – 24 November at 7pm in Barclay Viewforth Church, EH10 4HN

The Friends of The Meadows & Bruntsfield Links present an evening of talks remembering the early history of the two oldest professional clubs in Edinburgh.

The two clubs have a fierce rivalry that dates back to their foundation in the mid-1870s, making it one of the longest running rivalries in world football. The first match between the clubs was played on the Meadows on Christmas Day 1875.

Speakers are Tom Wright, Hibs Club Historian and David Allan of the Hearts FC Museum at Tynecastle. Tickets are free. More information on the FOMBL website at www.fombl.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...