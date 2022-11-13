On the Royal Mile on Sunday morning First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, with veterans and military personnel to pay tribute to the fallen.

Hundreds gathered near the Stone of Remembrance at The City Chambers to remember all those who have died in conflicts.

The RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums led a parade from Edinburgh Castle to The City Chambers, followed by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, veterans, and representatives from the three Armed Services.

The One O’Clock Gun was fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11am to signal the beginning of two minutes of reflection and silence.

After a short ceremony, wreaths were laid at the Stone of Remembrance by the First Minister, the Lord Provost, Baroness Goldie, Minister of State for Defence, the Chiefs of all three Armed Services, veterans associations and others. This was followed by a service of remembrance at St Giles Cathedral.

The First Minister said: “Remembrance Sunday honours the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life. It also gives us the opportunity to mark the service and sacrifice our veterans and those still serving in our Armed Forces community have made, and continue to make, to defend our freedoms.

“At this time of year, many families in Scotland come together to remember their loved ones and it is an opportunity for everyone to pause, reflect and be thankful. We remember them with pride. They will never be forgotten.”

Dr Claire Armstrong, Chief Executive of Legion Scotland, said: “From the First World War to more recent conflicts, it is vital that we do not forget those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Today is a chance to come together and remember all the servicemen and women who gave their lives over the years, as well as those who returned with physical or mental scars.

“As we recognise the extraordinary sacrifices our Armed Forces community continue to make, it is also a chance to express our hopes for a peaceful future.”

The Right Honourable Lord Provost of Edinburgh,Robert Aldridge, laid the first wreath on behalf of the city.

Rear Admiral Mark Beverstock, National President, The Royal British Legion Scotland at the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers.

