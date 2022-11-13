Last weekend more than 150 little elves lined up to take part in the toddle walk at The Centre in Livingston, raising thousands for charity as they walked around the shopping mall.
Their route was a one-mile lap around The Centre after they had warmed up with a fitness instructor accompanied by dancing elves.
The event raised £5,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) which provides the country’s only hospice service for children and young people with life shortening conditions.
Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are absolutely delighted our first ever Elf Toddle Walk has raised over £5k for the fantastic charity, CHAS.
“Elf hats off to all the toddlers who took part, who should be really proud of themselves – not only did everyone from kids and their adults to grandparents and our own team have a fantastic time but knowing that it was for such a great cause makes it all the more worthwhile.”
Hayley Smith, Community Fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Centre, Livingston for organising their first ever Elf Toddle Walk to help raise funds and awareness for CHAS, which was great fun!
“It was lovely to see so many families turn up to take part with their toddler’s sponsor sheets and even make extra donations on the day, that will allow us to be able to help even more families who need our support, either medically or emotionally, which we are hugely grateful for.”
CHAS has now been supporting patients and their families for more than 30 years, ensuring that the time spent together is full of happiness and fun.
Adoption Week Scotland 14-18 November
Promise-funded initiatives are being celebrated this Adoption Week Scotland. Two projects are trying to transform the lives of adopted children and young people in Scotland. Adoption UK Scotland’s #E Project has helped dozens of young adoptees gain confidence and learn new skills since its launch in the summer of 2021. Older participants have also been…
Scotland on Tour at the Wee Hub
As part of Scotland on Tour, the exciting initiative to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry, celebrated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist George Francis will play Pianodrome at the Wee Hub at Ocean Terminal on Friday 25 November. Originally from Gloucester and now living in Fife, George Francis’ music is layered with beautiful harmonies and…
Flyers seeing Stars in Challenge Cup quarter-final
Fife Flyers will square-up to Dundee Stars in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Challenge Cup. Belfast Giants face Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield Steelers go against Cardiff Devils and Coventry Blaze are drawn with Guildford Flames, the current leaders of the Viaplay Elite League. Elite League: Fife Flyers 6, Nottingham Panthers 1: Zack Phillips claimed a glory…
New team to run Rosebery Venues amid regeneration plans
There are new faces on the team at Rosebery Venues, the events side of the Dalmeny family business at Barnbougle Castle, Rosebery House and Rosebery Steading . Malcolm Burberry is the new General Manager, while Max Baker joins as Operations Manager. Two Wedding & Event Managers, Louise Hunt and Jo Kemp, also join the team,…
Finalists in place for Championship and League One Cup
Holders Dryburgh Athletic and Women’s League One leaders FC Edinburgh are through to the final of the Championship and League One Cup after a thrilling day of semi-finals in Airdrie. In the noon kick off, Dryburgh surprised Glasgow side Rossvale with an assured 3-0 victory, a first half double from Megan Robb supplemented by an…
It’s Christmas now at the Quarter
St James Quarter is all lit up like a Christmas tree after its Christmas Light Switch On event. Representatives from St James Quarter’s charity partners, Cash 4 Kids and Deaf Action pushed the big red button and declared it officially Christmas at The Quarter. Edinburgh Rock Choir sang joyful tunes from the galleria as crowds…