Last weekend more than 150 little elves lined up to take part in the toddle walk at The Centre in Livingston, raising thousands for charity as they walked around the shopping mall.

Their route was a one-mile lap around The Centre after they had warmed up with a fitness instructor accompanied by dancing elves.

The event raised £5,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) which provides the country’s only hospice service for children and young people with life shortening conditions.

Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are absolutely delighted our first ever Elf Toddle Walk has raised over £5k for the fantastic charity, CHAS.

“Elf hats off to all the toddlers who took part, who should be really proud of themselves – not only did everyone from kids and their adults to grandparents and our own team have a fantastic time but knowing that it was for such a great cause makes it all the more worthwhile.”

Hayley Smith, Community Fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Centre, Livingston for organising their first ever Elf Toddle Walk to help raise funds and awareness for CHAS, which was great fun!

“It was lovely to see so many families turn up to take part with their toddler’s sponsor sheets and even make extra donations on the day, that will allow us to be able to help even more families who need our support, either medically or emotionally, which we are hugely grateful for.”

CHAS has now been supporting patients and their families for more than 30 years, ensuring that the time spent together is full of happiness and fun.

Pic Greg Macvean The Centre, Livingston – Elf Toddle

