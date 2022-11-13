There are new faces on the team at Rosebery Venues, the events side of the Dalmeny family business at Barnbougle Castle, Rosebery House and Rosebery Steading .

Malcolm Burberry is the new General Manager, while Max Baker joins as Operations Manager. Two Wedding & Event Managers, Louise Hunt and Jo Kemp, also join the team, bringing years of expertise to weddings.

Owned by the Primrose family, Earls of Rosebery, since 1662, Rosebery Estate is home to three luxury event venues, all within 30 minutes drive of Edinburgh city centre.

Malcolm Burberry

Mr Burberry, who is a descendant of the founder of the fashion house of the same name, joins with a decade of experience in hospitality behind him. He arranged the 2019 Royal Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse when he was honoured to meet Queen Elizabeth II. He said: “Rosebery Venues is experiencing significant development, with ambitious growth plans for the next 12 months. I’m delighted to be a part of this regeneration and to bring my industry experience to the business’ growing portfolio, as well as the existing properties that are so well known and loved.”

Max Baker, Rosebery Venues Operations Manager, said: “It is great to be part of Rosebery Venues at such a busy and thriving time for the business. I am proud to work alongside a team of expert staff, each with a wealth of skills and knowledge, to exceed expectations and create unforgettable experiences.”

Harry Dalmeny

Harry Dalmeny, owner of Rosebery Estates said: “We have devoted huge efforts to assembling an expert senior team to lead Rosebery Venues into a new chapter of development. This is all part of our vision for the estate’s future – driving growth, creating jobs, and investing in our staff.

“Rosebery Venues is known for its prestigious, premium event spaces. Now with events now firmly back on the cards, expectations are high. I am confident that the new senior team will deliver on all counts.”

https://roseberyvenues.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...