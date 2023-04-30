Grange, the newly-crowned men’s Premiership champions, failed in their bid to add the play-off title when they were beaten 2-0 by Western Wildcats at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.



The game was deadlocked until the final quarter and Grange came close to taking the lead when Dylan Bean smashed the ball off the post at a penalty corner.



But, with seven minutes left, Callum Duke picked out Wildcats captain Rob Harwood who was fouled. Ice cool Andy McConnell then buried the ball into the roof of the net to open the scoring.



Moments later it was 2-0. Adam Mackenzie burst forward and picked out veteran Johnny Christie who showed composure to return it to Mackenzie who beat the advancing goalkeeper and tapped the ball home.



In the women’s Grand Final, Watsonians, who recently won the Premiership title, beat Capital rivals Edinburgh University 2-1 and it was quicksilver Sarah Jamieson (pictured) who opened the door with a scintillating run, beating three opposition players, before advancing into the D and maintaining her composure to slot home.



Then Watsonians went two ahead. Susan Hamilton drove towards goal and shot. The rebound fell to the same player who fired the ball into the top left corner.



Edinburgh University applied pressure in the second quarter with Scottish international Jess Ross looking dangerous, but the students were unable to threaten the Watsonians goal.



Watsonians continued to keep Edinburgh University at bay and the students withdrew their goalkeeper to add another outfield player.



They earned a penalty stroke and Jika Nyirenda finished with a low shot into the bottom left corner and the same player came close with a drag flick with the last chance of the contest but her low effort went just wide.



Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill were promoted back to the men’s Premiership after a 4-3 victory over Dunfermline Carnegie and in the men’s Regional League play-off Uddingston 2s lost 3-2 to Greenock Morton.



Waverley Inveresk Trinity drew 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the Championship play-off with Grange Edinburgh Ladies 2s but Grange won after running penalties to earn promotion.

