Glasgow Clan captain Craig Peacock has announced he will retire at the conclusion of this season.

The 34-year-old will hang up his skates to end a career that has lasted 16 years and has seen him achieve success both domestically and on the international stage with Great Britain.

His last appearance in Braehead Arena will be this Sunday when Clan, sponsored by Glasgow Aspray West, take on one of Peacock’s former teams, Belfast Giants, in the Viaplay Elite League play-off quarter final second leg as they look to qualify for the final four weekend in Nottingham a week later.

And the forward (pictured playing for Clan) said this was the right time and he revealed: “The decision started for me last summer coming into this season, talking to my fiancée, Hannah and my parents so it’s been in the back of my mind for much of the campaign,” he said.

“It’s the end of the road, but I always wanted to go out on my own terms and it’s something I’m happy and comfortable with.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I’m getting married later this year and after dedicating my weekends to the sport, I can now enjoy other things on a Saturday night.

“I’m sure I might feel it around September rather than now because that’s the time when everyone gets ready for the new season.

“Hockey’s been my life for so long and it’s given me everything I have today. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities it’s given me, but it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life.”

Peacock, as well as the Clan, also played Elite League hockey for Basingstoke Bison, Belfast Giants and Fife Flyers, racking up 759 appearances to date, 216 goals and 283 assists, leaving him on 499 points.

In Glasgow, he’s made a total of 172 appearances, scoring 27 times and making 41 assists for 68 points across his two spells with the Clan.

He also represented the Great Britain men’s team 39 times, scoring nine goals and notching 11 assists for 20 points between 2010 and 2017, winning a gold medal in his last campaign in Belfast six years ago.

Peacock, looking ahead to the weekend and is enjoying the fact two of his final games will be against a team where he won two Elite League titles and a play-off medal.

He added: “It’s funny how things work out, with my last game in front of the Purple Army against old team, Belfast so it’s kind of come full circle.

“Whether we can get through or not, it will be emotional for me. Glasgow will still be my home, I care about this club a lot and means so much to me.

“I want to see the club do well and after starting my league career with Belfast, it’s nice that it gets to end that way although ideally, I’d like to finish in Nottingham next week.”

Peacock left his final message to the fans and in particular, the Purple Army who have taken him to their hearts during his career in Glasgow.

And he admits the buzz of Braehead Arena on game day will be something he’ll really miss as he plots life after ice hockey.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at the Clan, especially the Purple Army, who have made me feel nothing but welcome since I first came here in 2016,” he said.

“Braehead Arena is a special place and the club means a lot to a lot of people and I’m going to be sad I won’t be on the ice in September.

“I’ve appreciated all the kind things people have done for me through the years, plus all the kind messages I’ve had on Twitter as well as some not so kind, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“But the fans and the atmosphere they create is one of the things I’ll miss most of all. It’ll be sad when I can’t be a part of that anymore. Thank you for everything.”

Like this: Like Loading...