Grange got off to a flying start in their Pool A, EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, campaign in Vienna on Friday, beating Post SV from Austria 3-2 in a very tight and tough encounter.

Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said that it was a game the men’s Premiership pace-setters deserved their victory and he added: “Post are a good outfit and we are delighted to start the tournament with a win.”

It was Dylan Bean who broke the deadlock after 33 minutes from open play, following-up a shot from Scottish international, Duncan Riddell, a key man for the Edinburgh side this term.

However, Grange’s joy was short-lived as SV hit back three minutes late,r but the Edinburgh side kept their cool and edged ahead at 2-1 after 43 minutes, Bean again on target from open play.

However, the Austrian side dug deep and levelled after 52 minutes, their goal coming via a deflection from a Grange stick, but two minutes later there was pure elation in the Grange camp.

Calum Lothian showed great skill to beat a defender and place his shot into the far corner of the net for the game-winner.

Grange must quickly recover as they are in action on Saturday when they play OSHVSM HC Phoenix Zytomyr Region from Ukraine in a game which closes a day of action.

The Ukranian team were hammered 8-1 by Cardiff and Met in their opener earlier on Friday that that scoreline allows the men from the Principality to top Pool A after Day 1 with Grange in second spot on goal difference.

Grange’s final qualification group game comes on Sunday when they square-up to Cardiff and Met from Wales which could decide their play-off pool.

SCORES: Pool A: Casa Pia Atletico Clube (Portugal) 0, Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland) 2; OKS-SHVSM Vinnitsa (Ukraine) 5, Slageise HC (Denmark) 1.

PICTURE: Action from Grange’s recent win over Inverleith in the men’s Premiership at Fettes by Nigel Duncan

