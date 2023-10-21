Glasgow Clan, boosted by the signing of Canadian forward, Reid Petryk, a 30-year-old from Edmonton, entertain pointless Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup on Saturday (face-off 19.00) and captain Dyson Stevenson wants to see his team taking a win without leaving it late.

Clan’s last three games have been taken into overtime or penalty shots where the Braehead combine have missed out on victory on each occasion.

Petryk has spent the last two seasons in Norway and he comes into Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, at a time when Stevenson was encouraged by the team’s performance in midweek.

They lost 3-2 at Braehead after overtime to Elite League pace-setters Sheffield Steelers but the skipper felt his men were more solid defensively.

He said: “The last few games have definitely been a bit crazy, given they’ve been high-scoring games where we’ve come out with a point from each of them.

“However we haven’t got the wins to show for it and it hurts us a little in the standings. Defensively, we haven’t been quite there but we tightened a lot of things up on Wednesday and had some great goaltending, so things are coming together for us.”

He added: “Dundee come in on Saturday and they’re a big, tough team. They’re a little different than they have been in the last couple of years under the new coaching.

“It will be a good game and one we need to win, but every game matters and that’s our focus – getting two points and hopefully avoiding going into overtime and penalties.”

PICTURE: Clan in action against Steelers this week. Courtesy of the Elite League and Dean Woolley

