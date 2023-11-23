Tom Coolen eyed Saturday’s Elite League clash with high-flying Manchester Storm and would love to secure a fourth straight win but warned fans: “Every game in this league is tough.”

Last weekend’s four-point haul lifts fired-up Fife into seventh spot in the ten strong table and Coolen recalled that Flyers have enjoyed three big wins, one over Glasgow Clan (6-5 in a shootout in Braehead) and two against Coventry, a 4-3 win in overtime in the Midlands followed by a 4-3 success at Kirkcaldy thanks to a late strike.

The playcaller (pictured courtesy of the Elite League) stressed: “None of them were easy, and some of them we could just have easily have lost, so we were quite fortunate. Certainly this weekend (against Coventry) we were fortunate.”

Fife now have 12 points from the same number of games with Glasgow sixth also on 12 points but from two fewer games. Then come Belfast Giants in eighth position with ten points from 11 starts followed by Guildford Flames also on ten points from 12 fixtures.

Coventry prop up the rest with seven points from ten games and Canadian-born coach Coolen looked back at the Coventry games and said: “We played some good defence.

“The league we are in, a point more (for us) and you are fourth and you lose two and you are in last place. That’s how tight it is so who knows. You focus on one game at a time. You can’t look further ahead. You have to play the shift you are on.”

Storm beat Fife 2-0 at The Storm Shelter and are going well. They have risen to third in the table with 14 points from 11 games ahead of Friday’s joust with Dundee Stars at The Dundee Ice Arena (face-off 19.30). Stars are fourth with 13 points from 11 games.

