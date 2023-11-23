Cameron Cunningham leads the chase for Mike and Chris’s popular Winter Heaviest Cod League title having landed a fish weighing 7lb 8.5oz in leg one of the popular series.

The East Lothian angler also won the best bag prize in the opening match, his 12 fish totalling 44lb 9oz. Kirkcaldy-based Mike Horn, who won a zone in the recent Iain Reid Memorial Match at Kirkcaldy and Leven, hooked into 15 fish on his selected mark between Carnoustie and Ferryden to come second with a bag 38lb 8oz.

Third was Tayside-based Ion Kerr with 15 fish for 34lb 4oz.

There are four further legs running from November to February and they are all on Saturday night in darkness. Anglers can pick their favourite mark in the designated area.

Entry to the league is £10. Match fees are £15 with £5 going towards the heaviest fish prize.

Horn, who is president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA), said that 22 anglers took part in the event in a big, rough sea with a light wind but a lot of rain and there were a number of big bags.

He added: “We’re in our sixth year now and the league has grown every year. Anglers can go where they want in a designated area after registration. All matches can be fished separately and there is no requirement to join the league.

“However, anglers can join at the first or the fifth match and, indeed, anytime in between. The angler who presents the heaviest fish at weigh-in takes home the same cash as the first-placed angler in the heaviest bag and anyone can also win the heaviest cod in the league. There is 100 per cent pay out.”

Horn explained that if, for any reason, the full number of matches cannot be completed – that’s what happened in the COVID-19 lockdown year – then the organisers will pay out after three matches are completed.

SFSA rules apply including minimum size limits and anglers can only use one rod with a maximum of three hooks.

Schedule: Match Two: Saturday, December 2: fishing 17.00 to 22.00: registration 15.30 to 16.00 at the Victoria Car Park, Arbroath: all depart 16.00. High water is 17.17.

Match Three: Saturday, January 13: TBC; Match Four: Saturday, January 20: TBC; Match Five: Saturday, February 3: TBC

For more details ring Kirkcaldy-based Chris Horn on 07872 944807. Chis was second in the competition last year with a fish of 6lb 13.5oz and won £140 while Peter Ritchie from East Wemyss took first prize of over £210 with a cod of 8lb 13oz.

A reminder that Mike and Stewart’s East Fife Open pegged match on Elliot Beach, Arbroath, is on Saturday, November 25 from 3pm to 8pm with registration from 1pm to 2pm at the Railway Bridge Car Park. Pre-book only and call Stewart on 07759 379978 or Mike on 07912 842665 to get your named down.

PICTURE: Mike Horn fishing the recent Iain Reid Memorial Match on Kirkcaldy Beach. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...