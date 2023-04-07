Try Tag Rugby is moving into South Edinburgh as owner Clodagh Nic Lochlainn takes over an additional licence for the sport.
There will be new Try Tag Rugby leagues in the south of the city, a sport which is already popular with 600 registered players and 24 teams. The game is fun and exciting with minimal contact, and so no previous rugby experience is necessary.
The first new league will begin on 27 April in The Meadows. This will be a mixed adult league for anyone to join as teams or individuals.Tag Rugby is a great way to improve fitness, make new friends and learn a new skill in a supportive and friendly environment. The new Meadows League will run alongside the North Edinburgh leagues which take place at Inverleith Park on Mondays and Tuesdays. The game is also seeking new referees for the league.
Free Taster sessions will begin next week with sessions on Tuesday 11 and Thursday 13 April and subsequent dates before the leagues get going in earnest.
More details of how to join can be found here.
Try Tag Rugby Edinburgh licence owner, Clodagh Nic Lochlainn said: “Following the success of our first year in Edinburgh, it seemed only right to offer more locations to our players. Edinburgh continues to bring people together from across the U.K. and further afield and Tag Rugby has proven to be a great way for people new to the city, and those who’ve been here for years to meet up and build a community together. The Meadows is in the heart of the south of Edinburgh and will be a great location for our new league. We look forward to offering a new venue to our current and new players and are excited to see what 2023 brings for Tag Rugby in Edinburgh.”
Try Tag Rugby National Licensing Director, Carl Duckels said: “It’s fantastic to see how Edinburgh has taken to Try Tag Rugby in its first year. We were always confident it would do well, but Clodagh has done an amazing job of building such a fun and vibrant Tag Rugby community. Even after only a year, Try Tag Rugby has become so much more to people than just a sport. Lots of friendships have been made and for many it’s one of the real highlights of their weeks.
With additional Leagues now opening in the south of the City, it gives even more people a chance to get involved and to have fun staying fit and meeting new people.”
Superb Cook leads Monarchs to opening night win
Craig Cook made a triumphant return to his former club when he steered Edinburgh Monarchs to a 48-42 victory over another of his former clubs, Glasgow Tigers, at Armadale in the BSN Series. The Cumbria-based racer, once a skipper at Edinburgh, powered to 14 points including winning the final heat with Monarchs’ current skipper, Josh…
Continue Reading Superb Cook leads Monarchs to opening night win
Freeman breaks leg in heavy Bullets defeat
Berwick Bullets’ were left counting the cost of men and machinery as their opening National Development League clash of the season ended in a heavy 61-29 defeat at Belle Vue Colts. Teenager Archie Freeman (pictured by Keith Hamblin) suffered a broken leg and Mason Watson a slight concussion forcing their early withdrawal from the meeting…
Peacock to hang up his skates after 16 years
Glasgow Clan captain Craig Peacock has announced he will retire at the conclusion of this season. The 34-year-old will hang up his skates to end a career that has lasted 16 years and has seen him achieve success both domestically and on the international stage with Great Britain. His last appearance in Braehead Arena will…
Continue Reading Peacock to hang up his skates after 16 years
Bean claims glory double as Grange open with victory
Grange got off to a flying start in their Pool A, EuroHockey Club Trophy, Division One, campaign in Vienna on Friday, beating Post SV from Austria 3-2 in a very tight and tough encounter. Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said that it was a game the men’s Premiership pace-setters deserved their victory and he added:…
Continue Reading Bean claims glory double as Grange open with victory
Make the most of some gardening tips to save water this spring
Water experts urge the public to get into the garden this spring and make every drop count of Scotland’s most precious natural resource. With garden sprinklers using around 15 litres of water per minute, alternative methods to use less water will ensure the resource is protected and any waste is reduced. Not only that, small and…
Continue Reading Make the most of some gardening tips to save water this spring
Nile Rodgers is coming back to Edinburgh this summer
The big news is that Nile Rodgers and Chic are playing at the Usher Hall on 23 July 2023. You can sign up here for exclusive early pre-sale access at 10 am on 11 April. And if you miss that then the tickets go on general sale on Thursday 13 April at 10am here. Rodgers…
Continue Reading Nile Rodgers is coming back to Edinburgh this summer