Try Tag Rugby is moving into South Edinburgh as owner Clodagh Nic Lochlainn takes over an additional licence for the sport.

There will be new Try Tag Rugby leagues in the south of the city, a sport which is already popular with 600 registered players and 24 teams. The game is fun and exciting with minimal contact, and so no previous rugby experience is necessary.

The first new league will begin on 27 April in The Meadows. This will be a mixed adult league for anyone to join as teams or individuals.Tag Rugby is a great way to improve fitness, make new friends and learn a new skill in a supportive and friendly environment. The new Meadows League will run alongside the North Edinburgh leagues which take place at Inverleith Park on Mondays and Tuesdays. The game is also seeking new referees for the league.

Free Taster sessions will begin next week with sessions on Tuesday 11 and Thursday 13 April and subsequent dates before the leagues get going in earnest.

More details of how to join can be found here.

Try Tag Rugby Edinburgh licence owner, Clodagh Nic Lochlainn said: “Following the success of our first year in Edinburgh, it seemed only right to offer more locations to our players. Edinburgh continues to bring people together from across the U.K. and further afield and Tag Rugby has proven to be a great way for people new to the city, and those who’ve been here for years to meet up and build a community together. The Meadows is in the heart of the south of Edinburgh and will be a great location for our new league. We look forward to offering a new venue to our current and new players and are excited to see what 2023 brings for Tag Rugby in Edinburgh.”

Try Tag Rugby National Licensing Director, Carl Duckels said: “It’s fantastic to see how Edinburgh has taken to Try Tag Rugby in its first year. We were always confident it would do well, but Clodagh has done an amazing job of building such a fun and vibrant Tag Rugby community. Even after only a year, Try Tag Rugby has become so much more to people than just a sport. Lots of friendships have been made and for many it’s one of the real highlights of their weeks.

With additional Leagues now opening in the south of the City, it gives even more people a chance to get involved and to have fun staying fit and meeting new people.”

