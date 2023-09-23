Glasgow Clan coach Jason Morgan insists a tough test awaits in Scottish rivals Fife Flyers who visit Braehead Arena on Saturday (face off 7pm) in the first competitive domestic game of the season. The return is at Kirkcaldy on Sunday (17.15).

The playcaller is pleasantly surprised at how quickly his team, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, are knitting together but he’s taking nothing for granted.

Morgan said: “We’re excited to kick the weekend series off at home, but we’re looking for the guys to build from their performance in Belfast (a 3-1 win) and keep working on our game.

“The aim of our recruitment was about character, leadership and becoming a family first and we’ve done that well.

“There were definitely a lot of positives to take from all four games in pre-season (against Cardiff Devils and Belfast). Now the real stuff starts.”

Morgan revealed it wasn’t the first time he’s come up against the Kirkcaldy side who reached the Challenge Cup Final last season and has been briefed on what kind of atmosphere to expect.

He added: “Fife have had some changes so it will be interesting to see how both teams line up against each other but for most of our guys, it’s a test in a Challenge Cup game that will mean something.

“I had the opportunity to coach in Fife when I was with Aalborg Pirates in Denmark in 2018, but I’ve heard this rivalry is going to be a bit more heated. Our guys are excited and know it will be a hard-fought battle.”

FLASHBACK PICTURE: Fife v Clan last season courtesy of the Elite League

