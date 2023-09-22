This is the most up to date list of roadworks and events leading to road closures in Edinburgh for the next week or so.

All of the newest advice is highlighted in blue for convenience.

Some of the points to note are:

A section of the citybound bus lane on Corstorphine Road has been closed between Murrayfield Road and Ormidale Terrace for Scottish Power works.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed at Russell Place in Trinity to allow for Scottish Power work

3-way temporary traffic lights will be introduced at Queensferry Terrace over the weekend

Temporary traffic lights on Easter Road between Albert Street and Iona Street will allow Scottish Water to carry out manhole repairs on 26 September.

Usual road closures on 27 September for the Hibs match which kicks off at 7pm

BEAR Scotland are introducing an automated barrier at the Queensferry Crossing and this will involve some overnight lane and slip road closures. (read more below)

There is also a lot of resurfacing work carrying on. If you see anything which is not on the list then let @EdinTravel know.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

QUEENSFERRY CROSSING

The next phase of the project to install an innovative automated barrier system on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing is set to begin on the night of Monday 25 September 2023.

The barriers will allow M90 traffic to be diverted via the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, should the Queensferry Crossing need to be closed for any reason.

With foundations now in place, Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is ready to install the barriers themselves. This requires work on the verges and central reservation of the M90 on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing, as well as resurfacing works on the hard shoulder of the slip road onto the southbound M90 at Junction 1B Ferrytoll.

All works will take place at night to minimise disruption. During the day there will be two lanes running in each direction at all times. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Resurfacing of the Ferrytoll southbound on-slip hard shoulder will take place on the night of Monday 25 September. Verge barrier installation will commence on the night of Monday 2 October for two weeks, and central reservation barrier installation will commence on the night of Monday 23 October for two weeks. Details of traffic management for these works can be found in the table below.

To allow testing and commissioning of the barriers, the M90 northbound carriageway will be closed between Scotstoun and Ferrytoll from 22:00 until 05:00 on the night of Tuesday 31 October, with northbound traffic diverted via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge. The southbound carriageway will then be closed between Ferrytoll and Scotstoun from 22:00 until 05:00 on the night of Wednesday 1 November, with southbound traffic diverted via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge.

A trial deployment of the barriers will be carried out on the night of Saturday 4 November to ensure they are operating correctly. The Queensferry Crossing will be closed in both directions from 23:00 until 05:00 with all M90 traffic diverted via the Forth Road Bridge. Road users should expect delays at the beginning and end of this period as traffic is stopped while the diversion is implemented and removed.

Further works will be undertaken in 2024 to fully automate the system and install ‘intelligent road studs’, which will light up to guide traffic onto the diversion route.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland South East Unit Bridges Manager said: “The new automated barriers are expected to dramatically reduce the time it takes to implement a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, removing the need for most of the manual work to set up traffic management. This will improve the resilience of the trunk road network and minimise disruption.”

