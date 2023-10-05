Fife Flyers are second in the four-strong Challenge Cup group dominated by last season’s Grand Slam winners, Belfast Giants, sponsored by Stena Line, who are running away from the rest with eight points from four games and with a goals for total of 15 with only five against.

Coach Tom Coolen’s men are second with two points from three outings. They have scored five goals and let in six. Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West are third also with two points from three games and a goal difference of minus two, having scored seven and lost nine.

Dundee Stars, backed by Trade-Mart, prop up the table with zero points from two outings and they have scored three goals and shipped ten so this weekend’s two games are vital for the Tayside team’s coaching staff and players and their fans.

Coolen said: “We have a full compliment right now and we will be doing everything we can to get a result. Our concentration is in playing our game, but having a full compliment is a good problem to have.

Both teams go into the clash on a high, Stars having edged Manchester Storm 3-2 in a shootout on Tayside on Sunday, reversing a 4-2 road defeat at The Storm Shelter in the North-West on Saturday, while fired-up Fife came from behind to earn a victory at Coventry Blaze. Both games were in the Elite League.

This weekend’s games are in the Challenge Cup and the clash at Kirkcaldy is at 19.15 on Saturday with the return at The Dundee Ice Arena at 17.00 on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan are at home to Coventry Blaze on Saturday (19.00) in the Elite League.

