Fashion has proved over the decades that it means more than just clothing. It reflects the culture, values and social changes.

Fashion has always been a tool of expression and rebellion. Thus, two of the most iconic decades in the fashion era that used all the power to change perception are the Roaring Twenties, characterised by the glamorous lifestyle, and the 1970s, celebrated for its Disco Fever.

In this article, we will be exploring the evolution of fashion from the luxurious world of Jay Gatsby to the dance floors of Studio 54.

The Roaring Twenties: Gatsby Glam

The 1920s have many names. Nowadays, people still refer to that decade as the Roaring Twenties or the Jazz Age. This period has marked a massive transformation in the US and many parts of the Western world.

This decade came as a response to the aftermath of WWI, giving people a sense of euphoria, modernism, and a bit of rebellion.

During this time, people were moving away from the restraint and conformity of the Victorian and Edwardian eras. The younger generation wanted to break free from tradition.

The end of the war brought a sense of freedom and prosperity under the spotlight. As economies boomed, people were choosing a more hedonistic lifestyle.

The Great Migration saw African Americans moving to urban centres, bringing their rich cultural influences into the mix.

Technological advancements, such as the automobile and the radio, connected people like never before. It was in this dynamic environment that the fashion of the 1920s was born.

Epic trends

Flapper fashion

The defining fashion trend of the Roaring Twenties was the rise of the “flapper.” Flapper fashion was a bold departure from the long, restrictive clothing of the previous fashion era.

These young women were rebels with a cause, shedding their corsets and donning dresses that were shorter, looser, and more comfortable.

The iconic flapper dress was characterised by its dropped waistline, often adorned with fringe or beading, allowing for freedom of movement on the dance floor. It was a clear symbol of the changing roles and aspirations of women in society.

Art Deco influences

Art Deco, a prominent artistic and design movement of the time, left its mark on fashion as well. Geometric shapes, streamlined silhouettes, and a sense of opulence characterised this style.

Art Deco patterns and motifs found their way onto clothing, jewellery, and accessories, giving fashion a modern and luxurious edge.

The 1970s: Disco Fever and Beyond

The 1970s were all about liberation, diversity and fun. This fashion era was the result of the tumultuous 1960s, which saw civil rights movements, protests, and a counterculture revolution.

In contrast, the 1970s were focused on escapism, celebrating self-expression and embracing newfound freedoms.

Iconic trends and styles

Disco fashion was the epitome of 1970s glamour. It featured glitzy, shiny fabrics, sequins, and bold colours.

Disco balls, dance floors, and nightlife-inspired clothing choices.

Bell-bottom pants, platform shoes, and form-fitting shirts were the norm. Disco fashion was all about making a statement and being noticed on the dance floor.

Alongside disco, the 1970s retained elements of the counterculture movements of the previous decade. Bohemian and hippie influences were using relaxed, earthy styles.

Flowing maxi dresses, fringe, and patchwork designs were emblematic of this trend. It was a fusion of free-spirited, nature-inspired fashion with a touch of the psychedelic.

Influential designers and figures:

Halston : Halston was a prominent American fashion designer known for his minimalist and elegant designs. He played a massive role in shaping disco fashion, creating iconic pieces like the halter neck dress. Celebrities favoured his designs and became synonymous with the disco era’s chic and sophisticated style.

: Halston was a prominent American fashion designer known for his minimalist and elegant designs. He played a massive role in shaping disco fashion, creating iconic pieces like the halter neck dress. Celebrities favoured his designs and became synonymous with the disco era’s chic and sophisticated style. David Bowie: David Bowie, the legendary musician and style icon, left an indelible mark on 1970s fashion. His flamboyant androgynous style challenged traditional gender norms. Ziggy Stardust, one of his alter egos, featured glitter, bold patterns, and elaborate makeup, influencing fashion and inspiring countless individuals to express themselves boldly.

Music and pop culture in the 1970s had a profound and reciprocal relationship with fashion evolution.

Disco music, with its pulsating beats, created a demand for flashy and vibrant attire suited for dancing. Iconic album covers and music videos, such as those by David Bowie, served as fashion inspiration.

Celebrities and musicians became style influencers, and their clothing choices often drove trends, making the 1970s a dynamic era where music and fashion coexisted in harmony.

The Revival of Gatsby Glam in Contemporary Fashion

Nostalgia has this timeless charm that seems to captivate people, and the fashion industry certainly isn’t immune to its influence.

Recently, it’s been quite fascinating to see a notable revival of fascination with the Roaring Twenties. This resurgence is powered by a profound longing for the grace, vibrancy, and irresistible charm of that era gone by.

Many fashion enthusiasts and designers have embraced retro fashion, infusing it with a modern twist. The appeal of Gatsby Glam lies in its ability to transport wearers to a time when opulence reigned supreme, making it an appealing escape from the hustle and bustle of the modern world.

We see an active influence of the 1920s fashion on film and television. Period dramas and movies set in the 1920s, such as “The Great Gatsby” (2013) and the TV series “Downton Abbey,” have brought the splendour of the era to contemporary audiences.

Costume designers meticulously recreate the fashion of the time, from flapper dresses to tailored suits, rekindling interest in the elegance of the Gatsby era. These visual experiences have sparked a renewed fascination with 1920s fashion.

Fashion designers have breathed new life into the iconic flapper look, adapting it to suit modern tastes and sensibilities.

Flapper-inspired dresses with fringe, beading, and dropped waists have made a comeback on runways and in ready-to-wear collections.

Contemporary designers infuse these elements into their designs, creating pieces that capture the spirit of the Roaring Twenties while incorporating the comfort and functionality expected in today’s fashion. The result is a fusion of vintage aesthetics with a contemporary edge, appealing to a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts.

The allure of the Roaring Twenties style lies in its timeless elegance, a testament to the enduring power of fashion to evoke a sense of glamour and escapism.

Whether it’s the effortless chic of a flapper dress, the sharp lines of a tailored suit, or the glitz and sparkle of Art Deco-inspired accessories, the Gatsby Glam of the 1920s continues to inspire and fascinate contemporary fashion enthusiasts, ensuring that its influence remains alive and well in the 21st century.

The Legacy of Disco Fever in Today’s Fashion

Glittery fabrics, sequins, and bold colours reminiscent of disco attire have made a comeback on runways and in streetwear nowadays.

Bell-bottom pants and platform shoes have found their way into modern wardrobes, celebrating the bold and glamorous spirit of the disco era.

Iconic musicians of the 1970s, like David Bowie and Donna Summer, continue to shape contemporary fashion.

Their unique and daring styles, characterised by extravagant outfits and gender-bending looks, inspire designers and individuals to experiment with bold and androgynous fashion choices.

These music icons have left an indelible mark on the fashion world, serving as a reminder of the era’s fearless self-expression.

The 1970s marked a shift towards a more natural and bohemian style, which aligns with modern sustainability efforts in fashion.

The use of natural materials, earthy colours, and a focus on handmade and artisanal craftsmanship is reminiscent of 1970s fashion.

This connection has led to a growing interest in sustainable fashion, with designers drawing inspiration from the 1970s’ eco-friendly and conscious approach to style.

Conclusion

As you can see, fashion is not just a mirror of the past; it is a timeless canvas that reflects our evolving cultural and social landscapes.

From the rebellious Gatsby era to the dazzling Disco Fever, these fashion eras have shaped our sense of style, identity, and self-expression.

As we draw inspiration from these iconic decades, it reminds us that fashion is a bridge that connects us to the past, informs our present, and propels us into an ever-evolving future of self-expression and creativity.

The legacies of Gatsby Glam and Disco Fever live on as symbols of the enduring power of fashion to captivate, liberate, and inspire.

