Belfast Giants, sponsored by Stena Line, travel to the Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (19.15) to face Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup on the back of a 4-2 victory over the Aspray Glasgow West sponsored Glasgow Clan at the Braehead Arena on Friday.
Giants got off to a quick start offensively and Quinn Preston struck a post, a sign of what was to come. Great Britain international Robert Lachowicz then had a breakaway chance on a five-on-three penalty kill but Giants goalie Tyler Beskorowany snuffed out the danger.
However, Mark Cooper opened the scoring for the visitors on the powerplay, rifling the puck from the right past home netminder Jake Kielly and Giants then doubled their advantage when Travis Brown poked the puck past Kielly while his side were down to four skaters which a man in the penalty box.
Ben Lake added a third on the powerplay early in the second period but it was not all one-way traffic as Nate Kallen struck the post with a powerful shot.
Giants had other chances and they finally counted with Mike Pelech redirected in front of net from a Phillippe Sanche shot to give the hosts their opening goal on the powerplay.
Ryan Harrison put the Clan within one goal of Belfast when he picked up a rebound off the boards to finish for 3-2 but Mark Cooper ended home hopes when he grabbed his second goal as the Adam Keefe’s side claimed the points.
Elsewhere, Dundee Stars visit Manchester Storm in the Elite League (face-off 19.00).
PICTURE: Clan v Giants at Braehead on Friday courtesy of the Elite League and Dean Wooley
